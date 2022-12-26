‘The Challenge’: Amber Admits She ‘Checked out’ of Season 38 Due to Unexpected Death

The Challenge rookie Nurys Mateo apparently wanted to face returning champ Amber Borzotra in elimination because the Big Brother alum told her she felt “checked out.” Amber and her boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer, clarified in a series of tweets.

Amber Borzotra said she heard others wanted to ‘blindside’ her; Nurys Mateo clapped back

After making a plan with Nany González and believing rookie Moriah Jadea would save her if she pulled the “safe” dagger, Amber Borzotra still found herself in elimination against main vote Nurys Mateo.

She was upset about going into the Zone and felt she had no true allies outside of her “ride or die” and boyfriend, Chauncey Palmer.

Y’all I wasn’t mad I went into elimination. I was upset that I heard there was a plan behind my back to blind side me and that Nurys wanted to go against me because she said I was checked out. Lol it’s always the same story no matter the season…I’m just over it, that’s all lol. — Amber Borzotra ??? (@amberborzotra) December 22, 2022

Following the episode, Amber insisted she wasn’t upset about having to compete in the elimination on Twitter but instead perturbed that she heard the others plotted to “blindside” her.

Additionally, she claimed Nurys asked to face the returning champion believing that Amber “checked out” of the competition. “Lol, it’s always the same story no matter the season,” she added. Nurys clapped back at Amber using her private Twitter account and claimed the Double Agents winner personally told her and Moriah before elimination that she wanted to leave the competition.

Amber admitted she felt ‘checked out’ of ‘The Challenge 38’ due to a death in the family

The returning champ responded by admitting she was “checked out” and wanted to go home because her grandmother died.

However, Amber noted she also told her castmates that she preferred to stay so her boyfriend could have a chance. In another tweet, the Big Brother alum said she didn’t want to bring her private life to social media but felt she had to because the conversations weren’t included in the episodes.

I was checked out and wanted to be with my family because my grandma passed away so I was struggling and in the same sentence I said I didn’t want to leave because of Chauncey. I even opened up to everyone about that..No secret just speaking on what I heard was going around. — Amber Borzotra ??? (@amberborzotra) December 22, 2022

Additionally, Amber insisted she told them she would be fine if she were eliminated because she wanted to spend time with her family but also wanted to continue playing with them.

“Literally just had an open conversation because I knew one of us was going home,” she added. In her final tweet about the situation, Amber explained she only wanted to express her feelings about Nurys wanting to face her elimination in her initial message and insisted she didn’t say anything “untrue.”

Chauncey Palmer defended Amber after the Twitter exchange

Chauncey backed his girlfriend’s sentiment in a couple of tweets, clarifying that Amber’s grandmother died during filming. Therefore, she “felt checked” out because she felt mentally drained.

Additionally, he claimed Amber decided to stay so Chauncey would have the opportunity to continue competing. He also noted that he thought someone feeling “checked out” due to a personal situation shouldn’t be used against that person as he views it as a sign of trust.

Ambers grandmother passed away during the season and so she felt checked out to where mentally it was draining.. She stayed in the game for me so I can get the opportunity of a life time not being a show before then being able to compete.. don’t mean she wanna go home??‍♂️ 5-1 ❤️ — Chauncey Palmer (TOP 3% O.F) (@JustCpalmer) December 22, 2022

Amber ended up facing Nurys in the Zone, where she defeated the rookie in the Pato Brawl, a variation of the memorable Pole Wrestle elimination game.

As a newcomer, Amber won two eliminations on her way to the victory and has accumulated an impressive elimination record of 5-1 throughout her three-season career. Despite being a strong competitor, her social gameplay doesn’t seem to be there, as she has difficulty making and maintaining alliances. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.