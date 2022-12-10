‘The Challenge’ Cara Maria Sorbello Is Not Surprised CT Tamburello’s Divorce Turned Nasty — She Claims Production Told Her Years Ago That Lilli Was ‘Awful’

The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello isn’t surprised that CT Tamburello’s divorce has turned nasty. She says that production told her years ago that CT’s wife was “awful.” The Challenge GOAT filed for divorce in a Florida courthouse last month to end his four-year marriage to his wife Lilli Solares. But she quickly responded with some pretty incredible demands — including asking for five types of alimony.

Cara Maria Sorbello and CT Tamburello | D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

‘The Challenge’ GOAT CT Tamburello’s divorce immediately turned nasty

In response to CT’s divorce filing, Lilli’s legal team filed an emergency motion for her to be awarded “exclusive possession” of the marital home. She also wants “exclusive use” of their 2022 Mercedes truck. And she wants to remain the beneficiary of CT’s life insurance policy, so just in case he dies, she will still get paid.

Lilli also wants spousal support via five different types of alimony. She wants “Rehabilitative Alimony” to pay her to get an education or job training so she can “improve her ability to get a job and an income.”

She has also requested “Bridge and Gap Alimony,” to help her “transition from married life to single life.” Her request for “Durational Alimony” would last for the amount of time they were married, which was four years. Lilli also wants “Temporary Alimony” so she can have an income during the divorce proceedings, and “Lump Sum” alimony for a set amount of CT’s cash.

Cara Maria Sorbello is not surprised CT Tamburello’s divorce turned nasty

CT and Lilli tied the knot in 2018, and their wedding was turned into a special event that aired on MTV. The two-part special titled CT’s Getting Married put Lilli on camera for the first time after having a secret relationship with The Challenge GOAT for years.

The special documented the days leading up to CT and Lilli’s wedding, and there was a ton of drama because his family didn’t want to attend. The Challenge star revealed in the episode that the family tension began when the couple first got engaged.

“I proposed to Lilli the night before I left for another [season of the] Challenge. I didn’t tell my family that I was engaged, but I didn’t tell Lilli that I didn’t tell them,” CT revealed. “Everybody’s pissed off at everybody else, and I think my dad’s genuinely hurt.”

The wedding still took place, with a few of CT’s co-stars on the guest list. Cara Maria was there, and she says the producers had to work hard to make Lilli look good because she was actually “awful.”

‘The Challenge’ star knew years ago that Lilli Solares was ‘awful’

In a screenshot posted on Twitter by fan account @challengeteamtv, a message from Cara Maria claimed that she’s known the truth about Lilli for years.

She wrote, “Side note. They did their damndest to edit lilli in a good light. Production told me they had to. So much footage was scraped cuz she was awful. I am not a fan.”

Yikes! Cara Maria was right about her. Some of those demands are crazy ?? #TheChallenge https://t.co/isPtL0wfbR pic.twitter.com/lmVQcPoQLz — The Challenge (@challengeteamtv) December 8, 2022

In response, fans noted that it was obvious Lilli was gonna be trouble for CT. One fan wrote, “Didn’t we all watch the wedding special? It was kinda obvious.” Another added, “Tell me you’re a gold digger without telling me you’re a gold digger.”

The Challenge streams on Paramount+.

