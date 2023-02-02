‘The Challenge’: Jordan Wiseley Left a Flirty Comment on Tori Deal’s Bikini Photo

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 final is here. Fans can’t wait to see Tori Deal and Devin Walker, Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser, Nany González and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, and Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley compete to win. So far this season, fans have seen Tori and Jordan’s ups and downs. And Jordan recently left a flirty comment on Tori’s bikini photo.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 final spoilers ahead.]

Tori Deal from ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 | John Lamparski/WireImage

Jordan Wiseley left a flirty comment on Tori Deal’s sultry Instagram photo

Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley first met on MTV’s The Challenge, and they’ve had a series of ups and downs since then. On The Challenge Season 38, Tori had no idea Jordan was competing during the season — and she also didn’t know he partnered up with her best friend, Aneesa Ferreira. Jordan and Tori flirted and slept in the same bed at the beginning of the season, but the exes broke it off after Jordan showed interest in Nurys Mateo.

The Challenge Season 38 final is here, and fans want to know where Tori and Jordan stand post-show. Tori posted a series of bikini photos to Instagram in January 2023. And Jordan made a flirty comment.

“Proud of how far I’ve come, excited to see how far I’ll go,” Tori captioned the post.

“To the moon, hun,” Jordan wrote with a fire emoji.

Fans noticed the remark and have questions. “it’s giving reconciliation,” one fan commented under Jordan’s post.

“Will you two get back together ALREADY?” another fan asked.

How long were Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley together?

Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley have a long history that led to the meltdowns in The Challenge Season 38. They met in 2017 when they competed in The Challenge: Dirty 30. Tori entered the competition with a boyfriend but left dating Jordan. In 2019, Jordan proposed to Tori after winning an elimination in The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.

Unfortunately, their relationship didn’t last forever. By November 2020, Tori and Jordan announced their breakup on social media. Tori then gave a more precise timeline to her fans via Instagram Live.

“Jordan broke up with me on Oct. 6 [2020],” Tori said. ” … We weren’t doing well before Double Agents. We thought that maybe the space would help us. It didn’t. So, I come home, we break up very shortly after that. My friend, Dana, picks me up on Oct. 6. I stay with her. I fly back to stay with my mom, I stay with her for two weeks.”

Would they ever get back together?

A HUNDRED-HOUR FINAL?!?! ? Nothing can prepare the challengers for this ? Don't miss #TheChallenge38 next Wednesday at 8p on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/6JftfE1mM2 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 26, 2023

It’s doubtful that Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal will get back together after The Challenge Season 38.

During the season, Tori seemed ready to give their romance another chance. Tori also said she thought that Jordan competing in Ride or Dies was a sign that he wanted to get back together. However, Jordan wanted to move forward separately. Considering Jordan was the one to break up with Tori, it seems unlikely for him to reach out to her for reconciliation moving forward.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.