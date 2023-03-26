‘The Challenge’: KellyAnne Judd Explains Why Jonna Mannion’s Betrayal Went Beyond the Game

Two-time The Challenge champ Jonna Mannion and veteran KellyAnne Judd previously worked together during All Stars 3, and they developed a friendship outside the game. Therefore, it surprised KellyAnne when Jonna considered voting her into one of the first eliminations of the global spinoff World Championship. The two had a conversation where Jonna seemingly validated their friendship, making it hurt more when the back-to-back All Stars winner voted her in anyways, especially without warning. Many viewers thought KellyAnne spiraled as Jonna considered what to do. She recently clarified her actions and explained why the betrayal went beyond the game during a conversation with MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast.

Jonna Mannion blindsided KellyAnne Judd during ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

Before entering The Challenge: World Championship, KellyAnne Judd and Jonna Mannion were friends.

Therefore, the former expected the two-time champ not to throw her into elimination—especially the first one.

Jonna's got a BIG decision to make. ? Catch a BRAND NEW episode of #ChallengeWorldChamp, available tomorrow on @paramountplus! ? pic.twitter.com/szXCv3UMZG — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 14, 2023

However, Jonna considered it best for her game as her friend rubbed a few people incorrectly.

Many viewers have called it a blindside because Jonna seemingly confirmed their friendship before throwing KellyAnne in without warning. After the episode, the Real World star appeared on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, where she discussed the perceived betrayal.

KellyAnne explains why Jonna’s betrayal hurt beyond the game

When asked why KellyAnne got so upset when the two didn’t have a verbal agreement to work together, she explained that she doesn’t have to tell a friend that she won’t vote them in.

The MTV legend also said she would have understood and been grateful if Jonna told her the truth, even though it would have upset her.

With her back against the wall, KellyAnne is trying to infiltrate the Treehouse. ?



See if she succeeds in the newest episode of #TheChallengeAllStars3 streaming NOW on @paramountplus! ? pic.twitter.com/AamyDnsjEF — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) June 15, 2022

According to KellyAnne, the betrayal goes back to All Stars 3 when the friends had an alliance. She noticed Jonna played both sides of the house but refused to throw her into elimination, even when she had the votes, proving her loyalty to her friend.

Therefore, when she watched the season, it hurt KellyAnne’s feelings more to see Jonna talking badly about her to Kailah Casillas. According to the reality star, Jonna apologized to her afterward. However, KellyAnne admitted the situation still made her “wary” of her friend.

KellyAnne thought Jonna validated their friendship during an emotional conversation

She entered World Championship guarded as a result.

When it seems as though she’s spiraling, the MTV legend explained her behavior as a mix of their past coming up as she felt Jonna faked their friendship.

The friends had an emotional conversation during the episode, which KellyAnne perceived as confirmation that they had a genuine relationship. Therefore, the betrayal went beyond the game as KellyAnne wanted validation about their friendship while Jonna only focused on playing the game.

Nany vs. KellyAnne in a rematch of this Bloodlines battle: who so you think wins? ? The Vets weigh in… #TBT #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/BHXg12Sm9V — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) March 14, 2019

KellyAnne won the elimination and returned to the house, making for an awkward conversation between the two. As the episodes progress, things haven’t gotten easier. However, KellyAnne also confirmed the two are still friends during the podcast.

The Challenge: World Championship airs Wednesdays on Paramount+.