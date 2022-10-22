‘The Challenge’: The Men Competing In the ‘Global Tournament’ Are the Best of the Best

The Challenge’s first-ever global tournament is filming this fall in South Africa. According to the latest internet spoilers, 13 American men from the MTV flagship and the CBS spinoff will be part of the cast. If these cast rumors are true, then the men competing in the upcoming tourney are the best of the best.

Which American men will be competing in ‘The Challenge’ global tournament?

The Challenge News is reporting that contestants in The Challenge global tournament will be departing for South Africa in late October or early November for filming. The series will air on Paramount+ in 2023, and the large cast will feature 13 American men.

Danny McCray

Fresh off his victory in The Challenge: USA — where he won nearly a quarter of a million dollars — Danny McCray is rumored to be competing in the upcoming global tournament. The Survivor 41 winner has only competed once on The Challenge, and it was on the CBS version of the game. He has never competed on the MTV flagship.

Wes Bergmann

The Real World: Austin alum is a longtime Challenge competitor with a prolific career that features two wins and career earnings topping $300,000. Wes won The Duel and Rivals II, and made the finals in Fresh Meat, Rivals, and War of the Worlds.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio

Widely considered The Challenge GOAT, Bananas is a seven-time winner who has competed in 21 seasons of the MTV flagship. He has won nearly $1.2 million in his Challenge career. But, he could possibly have win number eight and even more cash in the bank when he shows up in the global tournament because he is currently competing on season 38 Ride or Dies, which he filmed this past summer.

MJ Garrett

The Real World: Philadelphia alum has won a season of the MTV flagship, The Gauntlet 2 . And, he also won season 2 of the All Stars spinoff. The 42-year-old’s career earnings so far are approximately $275,000.

Yes Duffy

Road Rules: Semester at Sea alum Yes Duffy won The Challenge 2000. But after competing on Battle of the Seasons and Battle of the Sexes, Yes took a two-decade break from the competition and didn’t return until All Stars. In the first season of the Paramount+ spinoff, Yes took home the $500,000 prize.

Darrell Taylor

Four-time winner Darrell Taylor is a force to be reckoned with on The Challenge. In addition to winning The Gauntlet, The Inferno, The Inferno II, and Fresh Meat, Darrell won Champs vs Pros and made it to the final in All Stars 1 and 2. His career earnings on The Challenge are nearly $250K.

Derrick Kosinski

Yet another big name in the Challenge world, Derrick Kosinski will be competing in the global tournament after three wins on the flagship series. He hasn’t competed on the MTV version since Dirty 30, but he has been part of all three seasons of All Stars and made it to the finals twice.

Brad Fiorenza

Brad Fiorenza was the champion of The Challenge: Cutthroat and a finalist on The Duel, The Gauntlet III, The Duel II, and All Stars 3. Despite the 41-year-old’s impressive resume, he’s only won $75,000 during his lengthy Challenge career.

Devin Walker

Devin Walker never appeared on Road Rules or The Real World. Instead, he entered The Challenge from MTV’s Are You The One? back in 2015. He made it to the final in his first season, Rivals III, and he was also a finalist in Spies, Lies, and Allies. Devin is currently competing with Tori Deal on season 38 Ride or Dies. If the spoilers are true, Devin could be coming off of his first win when competing in The Challenge global tournament.

Jordan Wiseley

The Real World: Portland alum has competed in seven seasons of The Challenge, including the current Ride or Dies season. He has won the show three times — Battle of the Exes II, Dirty 30, and War of the Worlds 2. And, his career earnings so far on the show are more than $800,000.

Ben Driebergen

Ben Driebergen is a newbie in The Challenge world, but that doesn’t make him any less of a threat. The winner of Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers was a finalist on The Challenge: USA. However, he was medically disqualified before the start of the final due to a shoulder injury.

Nehemiah Clark

The Real World: Austin star made his debut on The Challenge back in 2006 on The Duel, then he won The Gauntlet III in 2008. However, Nehemiah Clark hasn’t competed on the MTV flagship in over a decade. He did return to the game for All Stars, and has competed in all three seasons — making the final in seasons 2 and 3.

Kyland Young

Kyland Young is also a newbie in The Challenge world, with just one season of experience under his belt. The Big Brother 23 alum competed on the first season of The Challenge: USA on CBS and scored two daily wins.

The Challenge global tournament will air on Paramount+ in 2023.

