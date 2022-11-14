‘The Challenge’: Fans Are Comparing Michele and Laurel’s ‘Beef’ to Another One-Sided Rivalry

Survivor champ Michele Fitzgerald appeared to target Laurel Stucky for no reason in The Challenge 38, sparking comparisons to Josh Martinez’s memorable one-sided beef with Wes Bergmann.

Michele Fitzgerald targeted Laurel Stucky for apparently no reason in ‘The Challenge 38’

During The Challenge Season 38 Episode 5, Michele Fitzgerald and Jay Starrett won the daily mission.

They used their win to solidify their standing with the rookies by nominating veteran team Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo, Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley, and Jakk Maddox and Laurel Stucky. Their decision to pull in Jakk and Laurel confused the viewers, especially the duo themselves, as Jakk is closely aligned with Jay.

However, Michele insisted she thought Laurel was after her. In the interrogation, Michele claimed she thought Laurel didn’t want to work with her. However, the veteran noted they should’ve discussed it before the Survivor champ nominated her, putting her at risk.

In a confessional, Laurel admitted she thought Michele was acting out of insecurity and insisted she was not targeting the two-time player. Regardless, Michele and Jay directly threw the pair into elimination, likely ruining their working relationship. Many fans who were confused by the apparent one-sided beef began comparing it to Josh Martinez and Wes Bergmann.

Josh Martinez had a memorable one-sided rivalry with Wes Bergmann

In The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, Josh and Laurel pulled a move to blindside Wes. They voted him into elimination, leading to his early exit.

Josh believed it cemented a rivalry with the two-time champ that he was happy to revive in the following season, Total Madness. When he came into power with the Tribunal during episode 5, Josh wasted no time pulling Wes into interrogation.

The Big Brother winner claimed the two would always be pitted against each other and wanted to end their beef, but Wes insisted they had none. The Kansas City native said they don’t have a rivalry, and he would never target Josh as he only goes after people he’s concerned would beat him in the final.

As Josh insisted they have beef, Wes repeatedly encouraged him to stop making it a “thing.” Many fans found the interaction hilarious and enjoyed watching their one-sided rivalry play out over the season.

Fans are comparing Laurel and Michele’s beef to Josh and Wes

Viewers instantly began comparing Michele’s seemingly unfounded distrust of Laurel and Josh’s belief that he and Wes are rivals.

They began sharing clips of the interactions, jokingly encouraging their followers to “spot the difference.”

While some referred to it as the “perfect comparison,” others pointed out that Josh had a reason to believe they would be against each other in Total Madness as he played a big hand in the two-time champ’s early exit. However, Michele seems to be targeting Laurel for no reason.

Another Twitter user noted that Josh created the rivalry to get more screen time, whereas the Survivor champ appears to be “legitimately scared of Laurel.” The Challenge 38 airs Wednesdays on MTV.