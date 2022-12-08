‘The Challenge’: Nurys Mateo Posts Photo With Jordan Wiseley Amid Tori Deal Conflict

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 Episode 9 showed where Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal’s relationship stands now. The couple was once engaged and they’re now playing the game together. But Jordan’s flirtation with Nurys Mateo deeply upset Tori. Nurys posted a photo showing her with Jordan after episode 9 aired. Here’s what fans have to say.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 Episode 9 spoilers ahead regarding Jordan Wiseley, Tori Deal, and Nurys Mateo.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Episode 9 featured Jordan Wiseley and Nurys Mateo flirting

Jordan Wiseley entered The Challenge Season 38 late — and his ex-fiancé, Tori Deal, never anticipated his arrival. Tori and Jordan briefly discussed their relationship early on in the game, and they proceeded to cuddle and flirt. In episode 9, Tori seemed to think there was a chance that she and Jordan could get back together. But Jordan told the cameras he felt they were just comfortable around each other.

“That doesn’t mean that we’re getting back together or that we’re rekindling anything,” Jordan told the cameras after verifying he feels a “very, very deep connection” with Tori.

To make matters more complicated, footage showed Nurys Mateo cuddling with Jordan, and she expressed interest in something more than just friendship. Later, Tori confronted Jordan about leading her on while simultaneously exploring a relationship with Nurys. She confirmed to the cameras that she and Jordan would remain friends in the game and that’s it.

Nurys posted a photo with Jordan after the episode aired

So, where do Nurys Mateo and Jordan Wiseley stand now? Nurys posted a photo to Instagram after The Challenge Season 38 Episode 9 aired. The photo shows Jordan smiling by her side. Kyle Christie and Devin Walker are also in the photo.

“My boys #TheChallenge38,” she captioned the post.

Fans are divided on how they feel about the photo. Some fans keeping up with Ride or Dies fully support Nurys and Jordan’s relationship. But others think Nurys shouldn’t go for Tori Deal’s ex — especially in front of Tori on the show.

“I like you, just wish it wasn’t Jordan you were wanting,” a fan commented on Instagram with a crying emoji. “Tori is my girl, and to me, it’s just girl code to talk with the girl first, make sure nothing is going on. Great game other than that messiness lol.”

“Tori and Jordan broke up a long time ago,” another fan wrote. “Tori is the reason for the break up due to her lack of respect for anyone she is in a relationship with. Even Jordan said there is no going back for him, it’s over. So let the girl live. Rooting for Jordan and Nurys.”

When did Tori Deal and Jordan break up?

With so much commotion on The Challenge Season 38 regarding Tori Deal, Jordan Wiseley, and Nurys Mateo, when did Tori and Jordan break up?

According to Tori, Jordan broke up with her in October 2020. “Jordan broke up with me on Oct. 6 [2020],” she said on Instagram Live. ” … We weren’t doing well before Double Agents. We thought that maybe the space would help us. It didn’t. So, I come home, we break up very shortly after that. My friend, Dana, picks me up on Oct. 6. I stay with her. I fly back to stay with my mom, I stay with her for two weeks.” The exes then publicly announced their split on Nov. 27 of that year.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

