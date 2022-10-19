‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Cast Member Moriah Jadea Rumored to Be Dating Johnny ‘Bananas’

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 cast is stacked with veterans and rookies alike, and fans were surprised to see Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio enter the competition at the end of the first episode. Johnny has won the competition seven times, and he’s known for his various relationships with contestants. Now, he’s rumored to be dating fellow cast member Moriah Jadea.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio joined ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 cast

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MTV

The Challenge Season 38 cast wouldn’t be the same without Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. After the first elimination, the seven-time champion joined the cast with Nany González by his side.

After his seventh win, he made it known he wasn’t sure whether he’d return to the show. But after a two-year break, Johnny’s ready to dominate the competition. “I know how much the fans missed me, I know how much I missed all of you and I just felt like it was what better time than now?” he explained to E! News. “I feel like I needed to take a little mental and physical hiatus after what I did to myself on Total Madness. It was a huge win. I wanted to have some time to just take that all in.”

While Johnny wanted another win for himself, he also wanted to see Nany get her first win. “So, my goal this season was to help Nany finally make her way past the finish line,” he stated.

Rumors suggest he’s dating fellow cast member Moriah Jadea

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio has found himself in multiple relationships with cast members through the years. Now, new rumors suggest he has a new relationship with The Challenge Season 38 cast member Moriah Jadea. Fessy Shafaat chose Moriah to enter the game as his partner. His promo video stated they entered the competition just as friends, though they did go on a date before.

A screenshot posted to Reddit seemingly shows Moriah at Johnny’s house. One photo shows her posing for a mirror selfie, and an adjacent photo shows Johnny also in the bathroom after a shower.

“Really feel like he’s the Leonardo DiCaprio of The Challenge,” a fan wrote regarding Johnny potentially dating Moriah. “He gets older but his hookups stay the same age.”

“Bananas always goes for the rookies,” another fan wrote.

What happened with Morgan Willett and Johnny ‘Bananas’?

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio and Morgan Willett | Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Before rumors swirled regarding Johnny “Bananas” and The Challenge Season 38 cast member Moriah Jadea, he dated Morgan Willett. So, what happened with Johnny and Morgan?

Unfortunately for Morgan, Johnny allegedly cheated on her, and she left him. People reports she said she knew he cheated while she went away on a trip, as he washed their bedsheets before she came home.

“They were not put back,” she stated. “They were just taken out of the washing machine and clean sheets were ready to be put back on. I don’t know what made me think, ‘Something is so wrong right now … he’s hungover and he just picked me up. He said he wasn’t out that late. Why? Nothing else is being cleaned.'”

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

