‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Cast: The Veteran Men, Revealed

MTV fans are ready to see The Challenge: Ride or Dies. The new season features several new players and even more familiar faces from past seasons. So, who are the veteran men joining The Challenge Season 38 cast? Here’s what to know.

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ features unique partnerships fans have yet to see

The Challenge Season 38 cast gets a unique opportunity this time, as they can pick their own partners. MTV recently released The Challenge: Ride or Dies trailer, which features T.J. Lavin telling the cast that they can pick their closest ally to compete alongside in the hopes of winning the $1 million grand prize.

“This season, you’re gonna need support,” T.J. says.

The trailer’s beginning already shows two formidable pairings — veteran woman Kailah Casillas and her husband, Sam Bird, as well as Nany González and seven-time champion, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio.

“Not Bananas and Nany!” veteran woman Laurel Stucky tells the camera.

Survivor veterans Michele Fitzgerald and Jay Starrett also return to the show as a pair. “As much as I want this for me, I also want this for you,” Michele tells Jay. As two incredible Survivor players, fans can anticipate fantastic mental strategy from these two.

Aneesa Ferriera and Jordan Wiseley make another strong team seen in the trailer. Both competitors have proven themselves as cutthroat players who know exactly how to get to the end.

The veteran men joining ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 cast

Which veteran men are joining The Challenge Season 38 cast? According to Variety, Nam Vo, Devin Walker, Fessy Shafaat, Turbo, Nelson Thomas, Jay Starrett, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Jordan Wiseley, and Darrell Taylor joined the season.

Fans should keep an eye on Devin, Johnny “Bananas,” Jordan, and Darrell. Darrell continues to prove himself as a serious threat to win despite his age, as he has season after season of experience under his belt. Devin continues to improve with each season, and his physical gameplay is now nearly as good as his strategic gameplay. And Jordan consistently performs in physical challenges, winning three seasons in the past.

Some viewers may be surprised to see Johnny “Bananas” back on the show. After his seventh win, it seemed uncertain whether he would commit to taking on another season. Fans will have to wait and see if he can defend his title.

Fans think there’s trouble ahead for these 2 veteran players

Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal joined The Challenge Season 38 cast together despite their rocky past. The couple met on The Challenge, and they started dating after connecting and making it to a final. Later on, Jordan got down on one knee after winning an elimination on the show, and Tori gleefully accepted his marriage proposal.

Unfortunately, the couple split before they had their wedding. Rumors spread that Tori cheated on Jordan with fellow competitor Fessy Shafaat. Both Jordan and Tori denied the rumors, but Jordan still called Tori’s behavior “shady.” Now, all three veterans are on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, which will surely spark drama.

The Challenge Season 38 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

