‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Cast: The Veteran Women, Revealed

MTV recently announced The Challenge: Ride or Dies, and fans can’t wait to see their favorite veteran players return. This season features a unique twist on how the players are partnered up, and there’s sure to be serious drama along the way. So, who are the veteran women joining The Challenge Season 38 cast? Here’s what to know.

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ features players choosing their own partners

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 cast is stacked with veterans fans know and love, as they’ll battle it out for their portion of the $1 million prize. The new trailer for the season shows host T.J. Lavin telling the contestants that they’re given a whole new opportunity this time around. The Challenge: Ride or Dies allows the players to pick their own partners.

“This season, you’re going to need support,” the trailer shows T.J. telling the contestants. The trailer then cuts to Sam Bird and Kailah Casillas speaking to the cameras with their arms around each other. “Being the fact that we’re married, we’ve definitely got the upper hand here,” Sam says.

Another clip shows Nany González and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio partnered together. “Walking in with a seven-time champ by my side,” she says, referring to her partner. This also marks Johnny’s return to the show, as he noted in the past he wasn’t sure if he’d play again after his seventh win.

Yet another clip shows Michele Fitzgerald and Jay Starrett, two Survivor players, competing as partners, and Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley competing.

The veteran women joining ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 cast

Given The Challenge: Ride or Die trailer, it’s clear there are plenty of familiar faces joining the season. So, who are the veteran women joining The Challenge Season 38 cast?

Variety reports Amber Borzotra, Tori Deal, Laurel Stucky, Kailah Casillas, Michele Fitzgerald, Nany González, Aneesa Ferreira, Veronica Portillo, and Kaycee Clark are all returning competitors.

While some of these competitors competed in more recent show seasons, others haven’t. Laurel Stucky is known for being a formidable competitor in the series, but she hasn’t competed since The Challenge Season 34, War of the Worlds 2. Other competitors, like Kailah Casillas, have gone through major life changes that may impact their gameplay. Kailah had a history of getting romantically involved with competitors in the past, but now that she’s here with her husband, we imagine she’ll have even more focus than she did in the past.

Tori Deal continues to prove she’s a tough competitor, but she may have difficulty with her ex-fiancé, Jordan Wiseley, also on the season.

The new season’s premiere date

The Challenge Season 38, Ride or Dies, premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV. Fans can catch the season via cable, and those with cable can also use their login to watch new episodes on MTV.com. Those without cable can catch the premiere on FuboTV and Philo.

Fans hoping to catch past seasons of the show can watch seasons 10 through 35 on Paramount+. A few seasons are also available on Netflix and Hulu. The Challenge: USA and The Challenge: All Stars are available to stream in full on Paramount+.

