‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Cut Theo Campbell and Georgia Harrison From Cast Last Minute

MTV’s The Challenge returns soon with The Challenge: Ride or Dies. This season, competitors team up with their best friend, spouse, or greatest ally to hopefully win the grand prize. While The Challenge Season 38 cast is stacked with well-known rookies, two notable players were cut right before filming. Here’s what happened to Theo Campbell and Georgia Harrison.

Theo Campbell and Georgia Harrison were set to join ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 cast

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 | Paramount

The Challenge Season 38 cast has plenty of veteran players returning, many of which are paired together, creating unbelievably strong teams. The men returning to the series are Nam Vo, Devin Walker, Fessy Shafaat, Turbo, Nelson Thomas, Jay Starrett, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Jordan Wiseley, and Darrell Taylor. The women joining are Amber Borzotra, Tori Deal, Laurel Stucky, Kailah Casillas, Michele Fitzgerald, Nany González, Aneesa Ferreira, Veronica Portillo, and Kaycee Clark.

The cast nearly had two more notable veteran players join — Theo Campbell and Georgia Harrison. Theo was a finalist in War of the Worlds and competed in War of the Worlds 2. He lost his eye in an accident outside the show and hasn’t returned since. But he’s made it known he’s interested in coming back to compete.

Georgia also competed on the same two seasons as Theo and got her start on the same show — Love Island UK 3.

They were dropped 2 weeks before filming

TheRSMS : ‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In One Eye After Champagne Cork Accident [PHOTO] https://t.co/d1Pt6GzUIR https://t.co/iLLC0E7nLE pic.twitter.com/wC0e1z1hD4 — HOT 107.1 Memphis (@HOT1071) August 31, 2019

Fans would love to see the British contestants join The Challenge Season 38 cast. But Georgia Harrison and Theo Campbell were allegedly dropped from filming just two weeks before it began.

A Reddit user posted the information about the team, and Georgia also commented on it on Twitter. “Two weeks before, too,” she Tweeted with a laughing-crying emoji. “[Everything] happens for a reason though guys, I’m very happy now,” she added with heart emojis.

It’s unclear why Georgia and Theo were cut. But there’s no doubt fans wish they’d return.

“It’s still odd that both of them were really popular and did two seasons and then, boom, not cast anymore,” a fan on Reddit noted. “It was believed Theo’s eye injury was preventing him, but I guess who knows.”

Another Reddit user claimed another two notable players were cast and then dropped. “Emy and Emanuel were apparently also dropped at the last second,” they wrote. “I know a lot of Challenge viewers weren’t crazy about them, but they definitely had personality, were good competitors, and I felt were good TV.” Emy Alupei and Emanuel Neagu competed on The Challenge: Spies, Lies, and Allies.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 cast member Jordan Wiseley talks highly of the new cast

Egg Pajamas and Scrunchies! The Challenge's Georgia Harrison Takes Us Through Her Suitcase https://t.co/vajY9LTcYs — Georgia Harrison (@georgiaharisonx) August 29, 2019

While fans would’ve loved to see Theo Campbell and Georgia Harrison join The Challenge Season 38 cast, contestant Jordan Wiseley thinks production did well with the casting this season.

“Historically, what does the best for us is simple concepts where we can pick our winners and pick our horses and watch it unfold,” he told the Reality Rundown podcast. “Casting-wise, we went back to our roots. You have to cast outside of the pool to expand the show. I understand what we’re doing. We’re the best competition show globally, we have to bring in those new people. But we have a diehard fan base. We have the best fans in the world, so you’ve got to honor that and I think we did that with Season 38.”

The Challenge Season 38 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge 38’: Aneesa Ferreira Might Take a Break After ‘Ride or Dies’