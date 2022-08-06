‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Devin Walker Is No Longer the Only Vet Coming After ‘Big Brother’

The Challenge Season 38 is coming soon to MTV, and it’s a season that’s been dubbed “Ride or Die.” Filming recently wrapped in Argentina, and one of the rumored cast members is Devin Walker. Fans will recall that during Double Agents, Devin was on a mission to break up the Big Brother alliance because of a feud that started years earlier. But according to season 38 spoilers, he won’t be the only vet coming after Big Brother this time around.

Devin Walker | Lars Niki/Getty Images for MTV

‘The Challenge’ star Devin Walker has tried to start his own alliance

During several episodes of the Double Agents season, Devin stirred up trouble with Big Brother alums Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat. But the alliance was so strong, Devin’s instigating antics ended up putting a target on his back. However, he says his rivalry with Big Brother goes back much farther than season 36.

During an appearance on the “Amber Alert” episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast with hosts Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal, Devin revealed that he’s been attempting to start his own alliance for years. But it just hasn’t worked out.

So basically if The Challenge got what they wanted for the cast of season 38 this is what we would’ve had pic.twitter.com/NeeiQSI3Hf — ? (@katiesinferno) August 3, 2022

“The seed was planted in my first season of The Challenge where there was some new Are You the One? players and it was the second season that Are You the One? had been introduced into the game,” Devin shared.

“First of all, Tori can attest to this. I’ve been trying to have an Are You the One? alliance for five years. I keep pitching it. It keeps getting shut down.”

Devin Walker isn’t the only vet coming after ‘Big Brother’ in season 38

Devin admitted that his feud with the Big Brother alliance is ultimately rooted in jealousy. Strong alliances are the key to success in The Challenge social game, and Devin is jealous that he hasn’t been able to put one together like the Big Brother alums.

He says that the Big Brother players are master manipulators because they came from a show where they had to lie to win money. And because no one has targeted them — like they have with players from Are You The One? — Big Brother now has the numbers and they are ganging up on everyone else.

“So part of it truthfully – I try to be a good person and have a pretty good self-awareness, honestly, a little bit of it is based in jealousy,” he admitted. “They come in out of a different show. No one gives them any s**t. No one’s targeting them. No one cares that they’re from a different show.”

But in season 38, Devin won’t be the only one going after Big Brother. This time, he will reportedly have help from Laurel Stucky.

Laurel Stucky is part of ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 cast

Challenge spoiler accounts have revealed that powerhouse vet Laurel Stucky will be part of The Challenge: Ride or Die cast. This will be her first appearance since season 34 War of The Worlds 2, and she is reportedly paired with Jakk Maddox.

Can't wait for this season ???#TheChallenge38 — Gilberto Molina (@gilthegreat86) August 1, 2022

The spoiler accounts also claim that during filming, Laurel was accused of targeting the Big Brother alliance. Does that mean that Devin’s dream of an alliance to take out Big Brother actually came true in season 38? We won’t spoil the outcome for you — fans will just have to wait and see.

The Challenge: Ride or Die will premiere later this year on MTV.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: Tori Deal Admits She Betrayed Devin Walker for Her ‘Boo’ Emanuel Neagu — ‘You Deserved a Better Friend’