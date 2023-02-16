‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Final: Producer Explains Why Tori Deal and Devin Walker Won

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 final is nearly over, and fans continue to watch the final teams duke it out for 100 hours over the grand prize. Tori Deal and Devin Walker compete against Nany González and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio in the last legs, and Tori and Devin come out on top. Here’s what producer Emer Harkin said about Tori and Devin’s teamwork that led them to win.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 final spoilers ahead.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers note Tori Deal and Devin Walker win

The Challenge Season 38 final spoilers noted Tori Deal and Devin Walker take home the win. Tori and Devin played a near-flawless season, as they communicated, played to their strengths, and worked hard during the 100-hour final to get to the end. The “ride or dies” only had one more team to beat after Jordan Wiseley, Aneesa Ferreira, Horacio Gutiérrez, and Olivia Kaiser were eliminated. But it certainly wasn’t easy to win against the all-around champion Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and his veteran partner, Nany González.

The last hours of the final involve jumping out of a helicopter and completing a puzzle in tall grass at night, according to a clip posted to Twitter. Host T.J. Lavin tells the remaining teams that they have entered the “finale zone.” Tori, Devin, Jordan, Aneesa, Nany, and Johnny all wear light-up helmets as they catch a glimpse of the final puzzle they must complete to win the money.

Producer Emer Harkin explained why the ‘ride or dies’ won ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 final

Producer Emer Harkin had a heavy hand in crafting The Challenge Season 38 final. She spoke to MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast about Tori Deal and Devin Walker’s remarkable teamwork and how that ultimately led them to success.

“Tori and Devin just sort of have quite a measured disposition,” Harkin said. “They generally don’t go too high or too low, whereas Bananas or Nany … you know, my highs are high, my lows are low, and I think you really see that with Bananas or Nany. … If something’s going wrong or they screw something up, they get so frustrated because that’s just sort of who they are. And I think it’s the same with Jordan and Aneesa.”

Harkin then noted that Tori and Devin are the most “similar” to each other out of all the pairings to compete in the final, which helped them stay level-headed through the stress. “I think that they are just probably the most sort of even and I think that that really helped them. They didn’t really ever have that much conflict throughout the season as well as the final.”

Tori Deal shared what she worried about when partnering with Devin Walker

Many fans aren’t surprised to see how Tori Deal and Devin Walker win The Challenge Season 38 final. But Tori wasn’t always confident in her partner. She told Entertainment Weekly that she had some worries about working with Devin early on.

“Devin is a firecracker,” Tori said. “He goes into a house and stirs the pot. And he’s a self-proclaimed hater by nature, so it’s not like he’s going in there trying to make friends. So, I knew that I was going to have my hands full, but I just thought the goods would outweigh the bads.”

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

