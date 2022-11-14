‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Jay Clarifies His Decision to Work With Rookies Instead of Veterans

The Challenge star Jay Starrett is working with rookies during season 38, despite it being his third time competing, making him a veteran. The Survivor alum clarified his reasoning in a recent podcast.

Jay Starrett is working with the rookies during ‘The Challenge 38’

After making a mark in the Survivor community from his time on Millennials vs. Gen X, Jay Starrett made an appearance on MTV’s Ex on the Beach before joining the cast of The Challenge.

Season 38’s Ride or Dies is his third season competing, making him a veteran, but he chose to work with the rookies instead.

Jay made his allegiance public by saving Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle when they drew the “safe” dagger. His move went against the veterans who wanted to target the newcomers as Johnny announced his intent to come after them, putting the two on the outs.

While Michele Fitzgerald attempted to warn her partner, he refused to turn on Johnny, considering him his friend. Many viewers wondered why Jay didn’t view himself as a veteran and chose to play the rookies. He answered during an episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast.

Jay explained why he isn’t working with the veterans

The Florida native began by explaining that he barely got to play his first season because he got thrown into elimination every week until he went home.

Therefore, he believes every rookie “is looking for a home” when they enter the competition. Jay also pointed out he didn’t have close connections with many veterans, so he opted to take his own path by building alliances with rookies.

He and his teammate Michele won the daily mission during episode 5 and kept veteran team Johnny “Bananas” Devenazio and Nany González safe. Instead, they aimed at other experienced pairs, including Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley and Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo.

The three-time competitor explained his reasoning behind protecting the seven-time champ, pointing out that Bananas frequently throws him into elimination when he gets the chance. Therefore, Jay agreed to protect him, hoping the seven-time winner would repay the favor.

Jay has competed in two seasons of ‘The Challenge’

In 2020, Jay debuted on The Challenge: Total Madness as the only former Survivor player. Therefore, he quickly found himself in the first elimination against Asaf Goren.

Without any allies and considered a layup, champ CT Tamburello picked him for the third elimination of the season as the cast had to send someone home to become eligible for the finals.

However, Jay shocked everyone, including the viewers, when he sent the five-time winner home. The Florida native then found himself in a love triangle with Dee Nguyen and Rogan O’Connor and ended up in elimination against the Ex on the Beach UK star. He was medically disqualified during the physical game due to a possible concussion.

Jay returned for Double Agents and partnered with Theresa Jones. They made a formidable team but turned many competitors against them when they gained power by blindsiding them. Therefore, he ended up in elimination the following week against Leroy Garret, who sent him home. The Challenge 38: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays on MTV.