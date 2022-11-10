‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Jordan Wiseley Didn’t Want to Cuddle With Tori Deal

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 fans were surprised to see Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal in the same season. The exes got engaged on the show but broke off their engagement and haven’t competed alongside each other since. More recently in The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Tori and Jordan cuddled together at night. Here’s what Jordan said about rejecting Tori’s advances.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers regarding how far Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal get in the game ahead.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 brought exes Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley together

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 cast member Jordan Wiseley | Paramount

Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley were The Challenge power couple for years. Sadly, there seemed to be a lot of animosity between them after they called off their engagement. Tori and Jordan both moved on, and now, they’re competing against each other in The Challenge Season 38. While Jordan entered the competition late knowing that Tori was competing, Tori had no idea Jordan would be arriving.

Jordan almost didn’t enter the competition due to his history with Tori. “They called me, and you know — Tori is a big part of my life,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “Those things run really deep, so going back into that environment with her was something that I was very scared of and honestly, that was a huge reason for me not going.” He then said he had to “man up” and get back in the game, as he loves The Challenge and didn’t want to throw in the towel just yet.

Jordan Wiseley said he didn’t want to cuddle with Tori Deal

Tori & Jordan may no longer be together romantically, but they'll ALWAYS have love for each other. ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/ZvGYH4qfiq — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 1, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Tori Deal Talks ‘Regret’ Over Fessy Hookup After Jordan Breakup

The Challenge Season 38 features Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal’s emotional reunion. The exes have a difficult face-to-face conversation that ends in tears. Ultimately, they support and love each other, and they will work as allies until the end. At one point, the cameras show them cuddling and sleeping in the same bed, which some fans may believe points to a possible reconciliation.

Jordan told the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast that he didn’t want to cuddle with Tori. “Just so everyone knows, she asked me to come in there,” Jordan said. “I didn’t just sneak in there. … I was being a good guy. She was looking for some company and she was like, ‘Do you want to come cuddle?’ And you know what I said? ‘No.’ And then she asked me a second time. I was like, ‘Alright.'”

Jordan then verified that he and Tori only cuddled and did nothing more.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: How far do the exes get in the game?

It only takes 1️⃣ move to turn friends into ENEMIES. ? #TheChallenge38 is all-new tonight at 8p on @MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/dkcAYaRMRw — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 9, 2022

Do Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal help each other get to the end of The Challenge Season 38? According to spoilers posted on Reddit, both teams do quite well. Jordan and Aneesa Ferreira make it to the finals. Tori and Devin Walker win the competition.

A fan confirmed a “redemption twist” happens that seems to benefit Jordan and Aneesa. “PinkRose confirms both Jordan and Horacio make the finals even though they are both seen in eliminations,” the fan noted regarding the spoiler guru. “There’s some sort of redemption twist.”

We look forward to seeing what the twist could be, when it could happen, and how Tori and Jordan continue to move forward as friends in the competition.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.