‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Who Does Jordan Wiseley Hook Up With?

MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies features several veteran players paired up with the person they trust most. And, of course, many veterans will be competing against old rivals. Tori Deal joined the season with Devin Walker by her side, and she didn’t expect to see her ex, Jordan Wiseley, join The Challenge Season 38. To make matters worse, the extended trailer for the season shows Jordan hooking up with someone in the house. Who does he hook up with?

Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley come face to face in ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Episode 3

The Challenge Season 38 brings Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley together nearly two years after their major breakup. The couple met on the show and got engaged after Jordan won an elimination challenge. While they seemed like the perfect match, they revealed in November 2020 that they decided to go their separate ways.

Jordan and Tori haven’t competed in The Challenge since their breakup. A sneak peek for Ride or Dies episode 3 shows Jordan entering the competition late with Aneesa Ferreira as his partner. While Jordan knows that Tori’s competing in the season, Tori had no idea she’d see her ex. This results in an explosive argument between the two.

“Do you understand that you walked into this game knowing I was here and I didn’t know you were coming?” Tori asks Jordan in a clip. “And therefore, I have questions.”

“I would love the opportunity to find peace around whatever happened between us, because it all stemmed from a lot of love, and then it all continued from a place of pain and anguish,” Tori shared with the camera.

Who does Jordan Wiseley hook up with? The super trailer shows it’s a rookie

The Challenge Season 38 super trailer shows Jordan Wiseley getting quite cozy with another cast member. So, who does he romance?

It looks like Jordan and Nurys Mateo hook up. Nurys is Nelson Thomas’ partner in the game, and she’s seen cuddling up with Jordan in the trailer. Then, the trailer cuts to a scene showing Jordan and Nurys getting into a bed. Tori is seen crying, though it’s unclear if her tears are related to this situation.

MTV fans might recognize Nurys from Are You the One? and Ex On the Beach. She and Nelson dated briefly in the past, but it seems their relationship has ended and they remain good friends.

It’s unclear if Jordan’s new relationship with Nurys will impact who he chooses to work with on the show. Jordan would typically make an alliance with other veteran players. Considering Nurys’ rookie status, it will be interesting to see if this hookup puts a target on his back.

Tori Deal said she was ‘not expecting’ the romance to happen

Tori Deal spoke about Jordan Wiseley’s hookup that happened on The Challenge Season 38.

“I was just not expecting that,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I would’ve never thought in a million years that would’ve ever happened, so when it did and the way that it all happened, it’s a really hard thing to process and deal with when you have a camera on your face. It just became increasingly difficult to stay calm because it just kept building up, and eventually, you break.”

Tori then said she’s “not excited” to watch everything back, which likely means she breaks down over Jordan and Nurys. Fans will have to wait and see.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

