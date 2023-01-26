‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Are Moriah and Faysal Still Friends?

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 is almost over, and Moriah Jadea and Faysal Shafaat made it far in the competition. Moriah and Faysal joined the game as ride-or-dies, but their friendship slowly started to break down as the game progressed. So, are the two friends after the show? Here’s what we know.

[Spoiler alert: Possible The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding Moriah Jadea and Faysal Shafaat.]

How did Faysal Shafaat and Moriah Jadea meet?

Faysal Shafaat and Moriah Jadea were close before The Challenge Season 38 began. As for how they met, Faysal reportedly noticed Moriah via Instagram. He started “liking” her photos until he eventually slid into her direct messages. The two then went on a couple of dates.

Their romance didn’t quite blossom, though. Faysal thought Moriah wanted a full-blown relationship, so they drifted away from dating and remained friends instead. Then, when it came to The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Faysal decided to bring Moriah on as his teammate thanks to her morality and physical strength.

While speaking on the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast, Moriah stated that she and Faysal were incredibly close friends before the season began. The two often played video games together and talked frequently.

Are they still friends after ‘The Challenge’ Season 38?

Faysal Shafaat and Moriah Jadea had a problematic relationship throughout The Challenge Season 38. They started off strong, but when T.J. Lavin announced the twist that divided the ride-or-dies, Faysal appeared to no longer care about his teammate. Moriah told Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio on the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast that the former friends barely spoke after their rift.

“I wanted people to see the version I had of him before coming into the game,” Moriah said. She then described Faysal as “kind, considerate, listens, thoughtful. Fessy was a good friend.”

So, did the former friends make up after the show? While speaking to Johnny “Bananas,” Moriah made it seem like she and Fessy no longer speak, which likely means their friendship is over. Moriah said she saw Fessy tweeting after the show about how she “turned on him,” though she says she never did. Johnny then asked Moriah what she would tweet Fessy if she were to reach out.

“Maybe that I hope he gets what he needs,” she said. “Because I know when someone is secretly down or hurt and wants something so bad. I feel like I hope he fills that gap so that he can become whole because I see the good in Fessy.”

Moriah Jadea developed a relationship with Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio

While Moriah Jadea and Faysal Shafaat might still be at odds after The Challenge Season 38, she developed a close romantic relationship with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. It seems the two competitors continued their showmance after the game.

As for their on-screen relationship, it flew under the radar largely thanks to Moriah. She didn’t want to get physical in the house, as she knew her parents watched the show. Additionally, she didn’t want to move too quickly with Johnny. It seems their time getting to know each other paid off, though.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

