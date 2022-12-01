‘The Challenge’ Season 38: New Twist Puts Each Ride or Die on a Separate Team

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 continues to show which alliances are holding strong and which team members are falling apart. Ride or Dies began with teams of best friends or significant others competing against other pairings. But, according to The Challenge spoilers posted to Reddit, fans should get ready for a game-changing twist that separates the initial pairings.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding a new twist in the season.]

Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira | Paramount

Several veteran teams are holding strong in ‘Ride or Dies’

The Challenge Season 38 started with a new concept unlike past seasons. Ride or Dies allows competitors to team up with the person they trust most in the game. Heading into the competition, every competitor knew that they had their strongest ally by their side.

The competition continues to heat up, and several veteran teams have evaded elimination thus far. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González nearly faced elimination a few times, but they haven’t gone down yet. Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira proved they’re a vicious team to beat after defeating Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox. Nelson Thomas and newcomer Nurys Mateo also make smart moves and win daily challenges. Devin Walker and Tori Deal fly under the radar despite being one of the strongest teams in the game.

There’s a rookie team that’s also competing extremely well — and that’s Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kayser.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 has a new twist that divides the existing pairs

The ride-or-die pairings are working well together so far. But everything’s about to change, according to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit. A new twist is coming — and it splits every existing pairing. The divided pairs then make two separate teams.

According to Reddit, one team contains Johnny “Bananas,” Tori Deal, Nelson Thomas, Aneesa Ferreira, Faysal Shafaat, Kaycee Clark, Chauncey Palmer, and Olivia Kayser. The second team contains Jordan Wiseley, Nany González, Devin Walker, Amber Borzotra, Horacio Gutierrez, Moriah Jadea, Kenny Clark, and Nurys Mateo.

Additional spoilers note who goes against each other when the two teams compete. When the second team loses, Kenny and Horacio allegedly compete against each other, and Horacio wins. Team two loses again, and Amber defeats Nurys. Team one loses, and Faysal allegedly wins against Nelson. Team one loses again, and Kaycee loses against Aneesa.

Who wins ‘The Challenge’ Season 38?

Tori Deal | Paramount

With this upcoming twist, fans want to know who wins The Challenge Season 38. Spoilers on Reddit say Tori Deal and Devin Walker are the ride-or-die pair who win the big money. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González come in second place, and Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira come in third. All three teams contain well-rounded veteran players who know how to make the right moves to get to the top.

Additional rumors suggest there’s another twist at the very end that fans have seen before. The winning teams likely accrue points as individuals during the final. In the end, the individual within the team who earns the most points gets to choose whether they take all the money or split their earnings with their partner. This twist created great strife for Johnny “Bananas,” as he took the money from Sarah Rice on The Challenge: Rivals III. We’ll have to wait and see if MTV brings this twist back — and what happens.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

