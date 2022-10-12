‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Premiere Date, Time, and How to Watch

MTV’s The Challenge fans are thrilled to see The Challenge Season 38 premiere. The new season — titled The Challenge: Ride or Dies — pairs players up with their best friends, spouses, or closest allies. Here’s the premiere date and time for the new season, plus how to watch.

T.J. Lavin with ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 cast | Paramount

The Challenge Season 38 premieres on MTV on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET. The premiere is one hour and 30 minutes in length, with the typical episode length being one hour.

According to the MTV schedule, the premiere for The Challenge: Ride or Dies is titled “Don’t Die for Me Argentina.” “Ride or Die partners hope to prove that their bonds can outlast the competition, as they battle for a massive cash prize,” the synopsis reads. “Laurel and Turbo get off on the wrong foot. TJ reveals a cutthroat twist disguised as a friendly gesture.”

The new season allows cast members to compete alongside their best friends — something the show has never tried in the past. “This is something we’ve never done before, where we’ve got every single cast member entering the game with their best friend, their ride or die, the person that they’ve been through a lot with, and they’re going to navigate our crazy world with,” showrunner Emer Harkin told Entertainment Weekly. “There are a couple of twists throughout the season — there are times where you’re not going to know if your ride or die still has your back or if they’re actually working against you.”

How to watch ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’

In an exclusive first look, 'The Challenge: Ride or Dies' super trailer reveals drama between exes Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal, fights between Nany Gonzalez and Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran, and more. https://t.co/zcHWxTZyW8 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 28, 2022

So, how can fans catch The Challenge Season 38 premiere?

Fans with cable can tune in to the network as it airs. But those without cable who hope to watch the premiere as it airs can utilize services like Philo, Sling TV + Comedy Extra, DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Vidgo, or Xfinity Choice TV, A Good Movie to Watch reports.

Philo is one of the best choices to stream MTV. The service comes with a seven-day free trial and otherwise costs $25 per month.

DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV also come with free trials. DirecTV is $69.99 per month and comes with a five-day free trial. Fubo TV and YouTube TV are $64.99 monthly and come with a seven-day free trial.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 cast includes several veteran players

They’ll RIDE into the competition together but will the game TEAR them apart?! ?



The Challenge: Ride Or Dies premieres WED OCT 12 at 8/7c on @MTV! ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/6zgnMIKACD — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 28, 2022

Recent seasons of MTV’s The Challenge have themes. But The Challenge Season 38 centers on the cast members and their relationships. “It’s time to celebrate the cast and everything we love about the show,” Harkin continued to Entertainment Weekly. “This is just a colorful, energetic, effervescent celebration of The Challenge and the relationships, old and new, that hearkens back to old school seasons in that way and feels a little bit more authentic. It’s not trying to be anything else.”

The veteran men joining the cast include Nam Vo, Devin Walker, Fessy Shafaat, Turbo, Nelson Thomas, Jay Starrett, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Jordan Wiseley, and Darrell Taylor. The veteran women include Amber Borzotra, Tori Deal, Laurel Stucky, Kailah Casillas, Michele Fitzgerald, Nany González, Aneesa Ferreira, Veronica Portillo, and Kaycee Clark.

The Challenge Season 38 premieres on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET only on MTV.

