MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies has plenty of twists and turns. T.J. Lavin announced a new twist midway through the season, and it involved splitting each ride-or-die pairing on a separate team. The twist sparked major drama; some pairs are fairing better than others. So, who’s eliminated in episode 12? Here are The Challenge Season 38 spoilers for episode 12.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding who’s eliminated in episode 12.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 cast | MTV

Nurys Mateo got the boot after involvement in a love triangle with Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal

The Challenge Season 38 spoilers indicated trouble for rookie player Nurys Mateo. Nurys, who started the game partnered with veteran player Nelson Thomas, grew attracted to Jordan Wiseley as the season progressed. Jordan also took an interest in Nurys, but his past with Tori Deal returned to haunt him. Tori and Jordan broke off their engagement a few years back and first met on the show.

Tori hoped to rekindle her romance with Jordan. Before Jordan’s involvement with Nurys, he cuddled with Tori and told her he loved her. Jordan and Nurys’ newfound love hurt Tori’s feelings, adding to the list of reasons why Nurys should head into an elimination.

In The Challenge Season 38 Episode 11, Nurys was eliminated from the competition. She lost to Amber Borzotra after competing in a physical challenge. However, she still has a chance to return if Nelson remains in the game.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Who’s eliminated in episode 12?

Fessy isn't Moriah's #1 anymore?! ?



See if this ride-or-die pair can make amends during an all-new episode of #TheChallenge38 tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/d8sRLNxmfb — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 27, 2022

With Nurys Mateo out of the picture, who’s eliminated next? According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, fans believe Nelson Thomas loses in an elimination in episode 12.

A Reddit sleuth believes Moriah Jadea’s team wins the daily challenge in episode 12, whereas Faysal Shafaat’s team won the first two daily challenges. This can certainly turn the game around, giving the underdogs the power. The daily challenge involves a helicopter over the water.

As for the elimination, rumors suggest Faysal and Nelson go head to head. The friends have gone head to head in the past, and it didn’t turn out well for Nelson. It seems the veteran player faces the same fate in episode 12. He’s rumored to lose to Faysal once again.

Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo are the first ride-or-dies out for good after the new twist

Nurys may be gone (for now) but she still has a chance to re-enter the game! ?



Find out who goes home this week tonight at 8p only on @mtv! ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/cV6BQGs7im — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 28, 2022

With The Challenge Season 38 spoilers indicating that Nelson Thomas gets eliminated in episode 12, this means Nurys Mateo and Nelson are the first ride-or-die pairing out for good after the new twist. Kenny Clark, Kaycee Clark’s brother, was eliminated previously, but he’s still technically in the game because Kaycee remains unscathed.

Fans hope to see more of Nurys and Nelson in the future. And with Jordan Wiseley and Nurys living in Los Angeles, fans also hope to see them reconnect after the show.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.