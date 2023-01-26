‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Spoilers: Who’s Eliminated in Episode 16?

MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies episode 16 shows the final five remaining teams. Episode 15 showed a grueling double elimination that put Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira back on the map. So, who’s eliminated next before the final? Here are The Challenge Season 38 spoilers for episode 16.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding who goes home in episode 16.]

T.J. Lavin and the cast of ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 | MTV

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Episode 15 sent 2 teams home

The Challenge Season 38 spoilers for episode 15 indicated a double elimination was about to go down. Several episodes prior, the ride-or-die pairings were split into two separate teams to compete in individual eliminations. If both ride-or-dies were eliminated during separate eliminations, they were out of the game completely. But if one ride-or-die was eliminated, the other could continue competing to potentially bring their teammate back into the game later.

Episode 15 started with Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira competing against Kaycee and Kenny Clark. Kenny and Jordan were both previously eliminated. But Aneesa and Kaycee stayed in the game. The ride-or-dies that won the elimination could reenter the game as a game. Jordan and Aneesa won, sending Kaycee and Kenny home for good.

The episode didn’t end there. Jordan and Aneesa had to fight for their spot in the game against Chauncey Palmer and Amber Borzotra. Aneesa and Jordan pulled off another win, sending Chauncey and Amber home.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 16?

Sometimes all you need is a little tough love to get you across the finish line ?? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/PUWDxjfHeE — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 21, 2023

The Challenge Season 38 Episode 16 shows only a few ride-or-die pairings remaining. Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley fought twice to regain their spot in the competition as a team. The remaining teams include Nany González and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Tori Deal and Devin Walker, Moriah Jadea and Faysal Shafaat, and Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser.

So, who goes home in episode 16? According to The Challenge spoilers posted to Reddit, it’s likely Faysal and Moriah who come to the end of their journey.

Another Reddit user posted the episode description, which makes it sound like Johnny “Bananas” might be in trouble. “With the final challenge quickly approaching, players worry that they have let a champion skate by for far too long; the winning pair is conflicted on which team they should nominate for elimination,” the description states. With that said, additional spoilers note Johnny and Nany make it to the final, so they likely don’t go home.

The competitors have to go through a brutal 5-day final

voting yourself in this late in the game????? a BOLD move ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/QVztwcVHae — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 19, 2023

According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers, the final will be a grueling five days. It’s unclear when the final will begin. After episode 16, only four teams will remain. It seems likely that the final will begin starting in episode 17, though fans may not see another elimination until episode 18.

The description for episode 17 supports this idea. “With four pairs of Ride or Dies remaining, TJ reveals the shocking details of their grueling 100-hour final challenge; Nany and Bananas struggle to communicate efficiently, putting them at risk,” the description states.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.