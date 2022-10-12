‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Spoilers: Who’s Eliminated First?

MTV’s The Challenge fans are excited to see their favorite veteran players return in the new season, The Challenge: Ride or Dies. This season, players pair up with their best friend, spouse, or ally they trust completely to win the big money. So, who heads home first? Here are The Challenge Season 38 spoilers for the first elimination.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding the first elimination.]

The beginning of ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ involves quarantines and disqualifications

According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, Ride or Dies gets off to a rocky start. The season, which includes veteran favorites and newcomers alike, has multiple disqualifications from the beginning.

The spoilers note production had to halt a second time so the cast could undergo a second quarantine due to coronavirus (COVID-19). It’s unclear if a cast or crew member tested positive, but it seems the entire cast had to enter this quarantine just one day into filming. Kaycee Clark and her brother, Kenny Clark, as well as Aneesa Ferreira and newcomer James Simon, allegedly had to stay quarantined the second time for longer than the other cast members. Kaycee, Kenny, and Aneesa reentered the game, but James left. Aneesa’s new partner is veteran player Jordan Wiseley.

Aside from James’ early exit, newcomer Emmy Russ also leaves early. She decides to leave the game very early, forcing Nam Vo to leave the game as well. Fans will likely see this play out in the first episode or two of the season.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Who heads home first?

Aside from the early disqualifications, who’s eliminated from the game first? According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, veteran woman Kailah Casillas and her husband, Sam Bird, are eliminated first by Tori Deal and Devin Walker.

Kailah competed in Invasion of the Champions, Dirty 30, Champs vs. Stars 2, Final Reckoning, and Total Madness, and she made it to the finals of Vendettas and All Stars 3. Fans may remember some of her past relationship drama involving Stephen Bear. But it looks like she’s heading into Ride or Dies with all of that drama behind her, as she and her husband are competing as teammates.

According to spoilers by PinkRose posted to Vevmo, the starting format involves a bit of luck. “The winning team sends someone to elimination and then nominates three people to face them,” they explained. “Those 3 teams then pull ‘daggers’ to determine who will be the other team in the elimination. The team that pulls the dagger then chooses which of the two remaining teams to save from elimination.”

With this in mind, another Reddit user gave more info about the first elimination. “The teams for the first dagger draw were Devin and Tori, Laurel and Jakk, and Colleen and Kim. I think Laurel’s team decided to save Colleen’s team. Johnny [Middlebrooks] and Ravyn sent Kailah and Sam directly in.”

The showrunner teased upcoming ‘twists’ in the season

The format for The Challenge: Ride or Dies sounds straightforward, but showrunner Emer Harkin told Entertainment Weekly that fans should expect the unexpected.

“There are a couple of twists throughout the season — there are times where you’re not going to know if your ride or die still has your back or if they’re actually working against you,” Harkin shared. “They might separate and come back together. The game constantly will keep everybody guessing and there are massive surprises and bombshells along the way that will shock fans because we do a couple of things that we’ve never done on The Challenge.”

We look forward to more of The Challenge Season 38 spoilers as they come.

The Challenge Season 38 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

