‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Spoilers: How Far Do Johnny ‘Bananas’ and Nany Get?

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 is finally here, and fans are ecstatic to see many veteran players returning with their “ride or die.” At the end of episode 1, it was revealed that Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio was making his triumphant return back to the series with Nany González by his side. So, how far do Johnny and Nany get? Here are The Challenge Season 38 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González.]

Johnny ‘Bananas’ and Nany González joined the ‘Ride or Dies’ cast late

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio and Nany González | Paramount

Many fans watching The Challenge Season 38 didn’t expect to see Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González. The team joined the cast after the first elimination sent Kailah Casillas and Sam Bird packing, and their entrance certainly changed the game. Now, the veteran players have even more numbers, which could spell major trouble for the rookie players.

“We walk out and we see the cast and I’m just like, oh my gosh,” Nany said in an interview posted to The Challenge Twitter. “We’re doing this, we’re back.”

It was an anxiety-filled moment, it really was,” Johnny concurred.

The rest of the cast has a range of feelings about the duo. “I was excited,” Michele Fitzgerald said. “I’ve never played with Bananas, and I’m a big Challenge fan.

“The Challenge to me doesn’t feel the same without Nany,” Laurel Stucky said. “I love her here. She is a true friend of mine, and I can tell her anything. And it just makes things feel better to have Nany around.”

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: How far do Johnny and Nany get?

A few words to describe how the challengers feel about seeing Bananas and Nany walk out? Comforting, exciting, fangirling, and intimidating. ?



Cheer on Banany when a brand new episode of #TheChallenge38 airs Wednesday at 8/7c on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/xatnYbPFvD — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 14, 2022

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is a seven-time champion of MTV’s The Challenge, but Nany González has never won a season. She’s made it to the finals of Free Agents, Doubles Agents, and Spies, Lies, and Allies, and she’s hoping her partnership with Johnny will help her obtain her first win.

So, how far does the duo get? According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, Johnny and Nany get second place in the competition. While they make it far, they come up slightly short of the winners.

It also looks like the two never face an elimination. The spoilers note the elimination pairings throughout the season, and Nany and Johnny get away unscathed and head straight to the final. Additionally, in episode 2, they win the daily elimination, showing they’re a huge threat to win.

Who wins ‘The Challenge’ Season 38?

Tori Deal from MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 | Paramount

While Johnny “Bananas” and Nany don’t win The Challenge: Ride or Dies, another veteran duo does. According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, Tori Deal and Devin Walker win the entire competition.

Tori and Devin are targeted early on from the rookies. They head into the first elimination against Sam Bird and Kailah Casillas and pull out a win. It looks like that’s the only time Devin and Tori enter elimination, too.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

