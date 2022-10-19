MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 is off to a wild start. Fans have already seen several formidable veteran players return with their “ride or die” by their side. The first episode saw a rookie pair winning the daily challenge and shooting big against the vets. So, who goes home in episode 2? Here’s what to know about The Challenge Season 38 spoilers for episode 2.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding the elimination in episode 2.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Episode 2 features veteran players returning to the game

Early on, The Challenge Season 38 spoilers noted fans would see the return of Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González. After the elimination, Johnny and Nany entered the competition at the end of episode 1. The vets and rookies didn’t anticipate seeing the duo, as they entered after Tori Deal and Devin Walker defeated Kailah Casillas and Sam Bird.

Johnny and Nany aren’t the only vets to enter the competition late. The Challenge Twitter posted a clip of Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira that shows them in a car on their way to compete with the rest of the competitors. The cast has no idea they’re coming — and it seems likely they will enter during episode 2.

“Do you think they’ll be surprised?” Jordan asks Aneesa.

“Yes!” she exclaims. “I’m surprised. … I think the surprise is going to shock people.”

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 2?

So, who heads home in The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 2?

According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers from Reddit, Tamara Alfara and Turbo Camkiran get sent home. They face Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kayser in elimination.

The spoilers note Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González likely win the daily challenge right after entering the competition. After they win, they send Turbo and Tamara into elimination, angering Turbo. Many fans know Turbo for his brash personality and overconfidence, and he trusted Nany due to their past game history.

Screenshots from the elimination show the competitors standing and rolling on a track in a large cylinder. One teammate is on one side of the cylinder while the other is on the other, divided by a wall. The teammates might have to communicate together to get the cylinder rolling.

How far do Olivia Kayser and Horacio Gutierrez get?

Olivia Kayser and Horacia Gutierrez are newcomers to The Challenge. So, how far do they get?

According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers, the rookies get quite far. They make it to the finals along with several veteran players, and they face eliminations more than once. Unfortunately, rumors suggest Olivia faces an injury that forces her and Horacio out of the game.

“Not sure if it’s ever been confirmed, but yes, Olivia (face) and Aneesa (knee) get injuries, probably causing them to DQ their teams,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

