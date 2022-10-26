MTV’s The Challenge is back with Ride or Dies. This season, the contestants paired up with their spouse, best friend, or greatest veteran companion to get to the end and win the big money. The first two episodes shocked fans with what occurred, and there are plenty more surprises to come. So, who goes home in episode 3? Here are The Challenge Season 38 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding who goes home in episode 3.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Episode 2 saw Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio and Nany González dominate

Early The Challenge Season 38 spoilers indicated fans would eventually see Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González enter the competition — and it all went down in episode 2.

Episode 1 introduced the initial pairings, which included veteran greats like Tori Deal and Devin Walker, Kailah Casillas and husband Sam Bird, and Kaycee Clark with her brother, Kenny Clark. Unfortunately, Kaycee and Kenny were disqualified, and Kailah and Sam went home in episode 1. While a rookie pairing won the first daily challenge, Bananas and Nany entered in episode 2 to sweep the competition. They won the daily challenge and threw Turbo Camkiran and Tamara Alfaro into elimination.

Turbo and Tamara were no match for Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kayser, and they were sent packing.

Will Bananas and Nany continue their winning streak? We’ll find out.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 3?

Johnny Middlebrooks in ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 | Paramount

So, who goes home in The Challenge Season 38 episode 3? According to The Challenge spoilers posted to Reddit, Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle are sent home.

Johnny got his start on Love Island 2, and Ravyn is his friend who hopes to spark a love connection with him during the competition. The spoilers note Horacia Gutierrez and Olivia Kayser also defeat them.

It looks like Horacio and Olivia are the rookie team to beat this season. They make it as finalists in the competition, and fans on Reddit believe they take out more than just two teams. One fan pointed out they believe that Horacio and Olivia compete in five eliminations.

“I think that this is Olivia/Horacio against Jay and Michele, as the other picture looks like Jay and this looks like Michele to me,” a fan pointed out regarding a future elimination. “… The spoilers say Amber/Chauncy took them out, but Olivia and Horacio make more sense based on these pictures.”

Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira enter the competition in episode 3

Trust NO ONE ❌ #TheChallenge38 is all-new next WEDNESDAY at 8p on @mtv!

Fans up on The Challenge Season 38 spoilers know Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira also enter the competition late. It looks like fans will see them compete in episode 3. The two paired up as “ride or dies” this season, which will certainly be interesting for Jordan’s ex, Tori Deal, as she’s Aneesa’s best friend.

“I’m glad I’ve done enough mental and emotional work on myself in the off-season that I was able to handle that,” Tori told Entertainment Weekly regarding Jordan entering the competition. “I give a lot of credit to Devin too because he helped me and talked me through a lot of hard conversations and was always there for me.”

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

