MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies continues to show who’s loyal and who’s willing to play the game dirty. So far, new veteran players have entered the competition. But starting in episode 5, no new pairings are entering the game. So, who heads home next? Here are The Challenge Season 38 spoilers for the next episode.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding who goes home in episode 5.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Episode 5 preview shows conflict between Michele Fitzgerald and Laurel Stucky

‘The Challenge’ Season 38: ‘Ride or Die’ cast and host TJ Lavin | Paramount

Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox make a formidable team in The Challenge Season 38, and they start to get into conflict with other teams in episode 5. According to the preview for the episode, Michele Fitzgerald and Laurel don’t get along. Michele got her start on Survivor along with her teammate, Jay Starrett.

“Why would you think that I’m after you?” Laurel’s voiceover states in the preview. “I don’t understand.” It’s then clear she’s speaking to Michele in the house.

“She gets so paranoid,” Michele says. Given this, it’s clear Michele and Laurel don’t end up working together in the game.

Another scene in the preview for the episode shows Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo ready to strike — though that may mean rubbing other veteran players the wrong way. We’ll be curious to see what big moves they attempt to pull off during the episode.

Yet another preview for episode 5 shows romance brewing for several competitors. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio gets close to Moriah Jadea, Horacio Gutiérrez romances Laurel, Nelson Thomas and Olivia Kaiser continue their relationship, and Faysal Shafaat appears close to Colleen Schneider.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 5?

While some connections are growing stronger ?, others are working on defense BIG TIME. Catch an all-new episode of #TheChallenge38 tonight at 8/7c on @MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/WJ5uicfJrl — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 9, 2022

So, who goes home in The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 5? According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, Colleen Schneider and Kim Tranka get sent home.

The spoilers note Colleen and Kim go against Jakk Maddox and Laurel Stucky. While Colleen and Kim won the elimination in episode 4, their luck runs out in episode 5. The other teams nominated for elimination are Johnny “Bananas” Devananzio and Nany González and possibly Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley.

Additionally, Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald win the daily elimination. Given the preview that shows Michele and Laurel in conflict, it makes sense that Laurel and Jakk would potentially go into elimination. Other spoilers suggest Jay and Michele win several daily challenges, which could throw the veterans off their game.

How far do Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox get?

Row your way into an all-new episode of #TheChallenge38 starting in just 1️⃣ hour on @MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/KDa2SRudUQ — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 10, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Who Does Jordan Wiseley Hook Up With?

With The Challenge Season 38 spoilers noting Laurel Stucky and Jakk Maddox get sent into elimination and return, how far do they make it in the game?

The spoilers posted to Reddit show they go back into elimination in episode 6. They compete against Aneese Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley — two formidable veterans. Unfortunately, that marks the end of the road for Laurel and Jakk. They’re taken out by Aneesa and Jordan, who then continue on as finalists.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.