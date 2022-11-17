MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 is showing the cracks in every team. Episode 5 showed Michele Fitzgerald and Jay Starrett dominating the daily challenge and making bold moves, but that may come back to haunt them in the future. So, who goes home in episode 6? Here are The Challenge Season 38 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding who goes home in episode 6.]

The whole house is against Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald after episode 5

Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald are Survivor alums who know how to tackle a difficult daily challenge. In episode 5, they proved they work well together as a team — but they didn’t use their power wisely. While they won the daily challenge, Michele’s paranoia got the best of her. She became convinced that Laurel Stucky was gunning for her, even though Laurel’s partner, Jakk Maddox was becoming good friends with Jay.

When Michele and Jay won the daily challenge, they nominated Laurel and Jakk who ended up competing against Kim Tranka and Colleen Schneider. This ruined Jay and Jakk’s friendship, which could mean trouble for Michele and Jay moving forward, as Laurel and Jakk won the elimination. Additionally, the other players were confused by Michele and Jay not throwing Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González in, as Bananas and Nany had gone against Michele and Jay in the past.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 6?

According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers, who goes home in episode 6?

Spoilers posted to Reddit note Jakk Maddox and Laurel Stucky head home despite winning the elimination in the previous episode. In episode 6, they lose against Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley. In the previous episode, it was almost Aneesa and Jordan versus Laurel and Jakk, but Aneesa and Jordan got lucky after they were saved by Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo.

Additional spoilers note Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald win the daily challenge in episode 6 yet again. The four teams they nominate are Laurel and Jakk, Aneesa and Jordan, Darrell and Veronica, and Johnny “Bananas” and Nany. We expect the Bananas and Nany nomination to cancel out whatever deal Jay and Michele hoped to strike with them.

How far do Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley get?

With Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley winning the elimination, according to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers, how far do they get in the game?

It looks like the two veterans get all the way to the finals, though they don’t win. The spoilers posted to Reddit note they come in third place. It doesn’t look like an easy ride for the competitors, either. Jordan and Aneesa take out Kaycee and Kenny Clark before they head to the finals. Kaycee Clark is one of the best physical female challengers currently playing the game.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

