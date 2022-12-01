MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 Episode 8 will show the significant divide happening in the house. Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald created numerous enemies after winning two daily challenges back to back. And episode 7 showed the house is now after Amber Borzotra — Michele’s friend. So, who goes home in episode 8? Here are The Challenge Season 38 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding episode 8.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 cast | Paramount

The house turned on Michele Fitzgerald and Amber Borzotra

Michele Fitzgerald and Jay Starrett didn’t enter The Challenge: Ride or Dies with many partnerships. Jay had an early connection with Laurel Stucky’s partner, Jakk Maddox, but their friendship went sideways after Jay and Michele put Jakk and Laurel into an elimination. While Laurel and Jakk won their first elimination, they couldn’t survive getting thrown in a second time. Jay and Michele had a hand in sending them home — and the entire house rallied against them.

The Challenge Season 38 spoilers indicate more trouble ahead for Michele, Jay, and any of their allies. Amber Borzotra is a good friend of Michele’s, but she was thrown into elimination during episode 7 after Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo nominated her and Chauncey Palmer. Amber and Chauncey competed and won against Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo, sending Darrell and Veronica packing.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Who goes home in episode 8?

"The reason why I feel like I'm safe when you win is because I never did you wrong." ?



See if Faysal and Nelson can keep their truce when #TheChallenge38 is all-new tomorrow at 8p on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/unLnCWoYMo — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 29, 2022

In episode 8, the house still stands firmly against Amber Borzotra, Michele Fitzgerald, and Jay Starrett. So, who goes home?

According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, Jay and Michele head into elimination against either Amber and Chauncey Palmer or Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kayser. Jay and Michele get sent home regardless of who they go against.

Aside from elimination, episode 8 also shows Nelson Thomas and Faysal Shafaat repairing their friendship. Faysal betrayed Nelson in a past season, as he willingly went against him in elimination and sent him home. Now, it looks like episode 8 might solidify their alliance, which could mean trouble for other teams moving forward.

“We’re both smart enough to know we’re stronger together, and if we can trust each other, then we can move forward together in this game,” Fessy says in an exclusive clip for the episode.

A major twist is coming that will divide the teams

Alliances are breaking apart ?, hearts are being torn ?, and people are getting caught ?



A storm is brewing on a brand new episode of #TheChallenge38 tonight at 8p on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/B5obJsfUFo — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) November 30, 2022

According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, there’s a major twist coming that will divide the existing ride-or-die pairings. The spoilers note each pairing splits, and two new teams are created. This means the ride-or-die pairs now have to compete against each other.

One team contains Johnny “Bananas,” Tori, Nelson, Aneesa, Faysal, Kaycee, Chauncey, and Olivia. Another team has Jordan, Nany, Devin, Amber, Horacio, Moriah, Kenny, and Nurys.

It’s unclear when the twist happens or what exactly goes down once the teams are created. But we’re anxious to see how it all plays out.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

