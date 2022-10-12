‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Spoilers: Why Johnny ‘Bananas’ and Nany González Enter Late

MTV’s The Challenge fans are excited to see their favorite veteran players return to compete on The Challenge: Ride or Dies. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González, two formidable competitors, are competing together — but they’re entering late. Here are The Challenge Season 38 spoilers regarding the team.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González.]

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ cast brings back notable veteran players

The Challenge Season 38 spoilers already show several teams that will be incredibly difficult to beat. The male veterans joining the cast include Nam Vo, Devin Walker, Fessy Shafaat, Turbo, Nelson Thomas, Jay Starrett, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Jordan Wiseley, and Darrell Taylor. As for the women, notable cast members include Amber Borzotra, Tori Deal, Laurel Stucky, Kailah Casillas, Michele Fitzgerald, Nany González, Aneesa Ferreira, Veronica Portillo, and Kaycee Clark.

Showrunner Emer Harkin talked to Entertainment Weekly about the new season’s format, which brings friends together to compete as teammates. “This is something we’ve never done before, where we’ve got every single cast member entering the game with their best friend, their ride or die, the person that they’ve been through a lot with, and they’re going to navigate our crazy world with,” Harkin explained. “… It’s time to celebrate the cast and everything we love about the show.”

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio and Nany González enter late

Fans can expect to see Johnny “Bananas” Devananzio and Nany González compete together as teammates, but they don’t enter with the rest of the cast. According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, the vets enter “as a twist.”

“Nany [and] Johnny B entered the game later than the rest of the cast as a twist,” spoiler guru PinkRose reported. “They didn’t film the one day before the COVID shutdown.”

Further spoilers note production shut down for two coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantines. The first was planned, and it seems the second was not. “Production was shut down for a second COVID quarantine one day into filming,” PinkRose reported. It seems Johnny and Nany entered directly after the second quarantine ended.

How far do Johnny ‘Bananas’ and Nany González make it?

With seven previous wins under his belt, there’s no doubt competitors should fear Johnny’s return to the competition. “I just wanted to go back and not just prove to the fans out there that I still have what it took, but I wanted to prove to myself and I wanted to see if I still had what it took to compete,” he told Us Weekly about his return. “I just missed it. [After] watching season after season on TV [and] I host the podcast now about The Challenge on the Ringer. … I wanted to get back in there and mix it up a little bit and see if I could go in and still, you know, make my impression felt.”

So, how far do Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González get in Ride or Dies? According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers on Reddit, the veteran duo make it quite far, but they don’t win. They come in second place.

The Challenge Season 38 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

