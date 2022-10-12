‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Spoilers: Why Jordan Wiseley Enters Late After Production Shutdown

MTV’s The Challenge fans are ready for the new season, The Challenge: Ride or Dies. The new season brings several notable veteran players back to compete for the big money, and fans can’t wait to see which players go head-to-head. According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers, Jordan Wiseley joins the cast — but he doesn’t arrive early on. Here’s what goes down.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding Jordan Wiseley.]

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ cast includes exes Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal

Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira | Paramount

Early The Challenge Season 38 spoilers indicated that fans would see exes Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal compete against each other in the new season. The couple met on MTV’s The Challenge: Dirty 30, and connected through the season. Shortly after they first competed, they became a power couple in the competition. During The Challenge: War of the Worlds, Jordan got down on one knee to propose to Tori — and she accepted.

Unfortunately, their engagement didn’t last. “I thought I knew love when Jordan and I were together, but there is a different kind of love that two people feel when they decide it’s time to experience life apart,” Tori wrote on Instagram in November 2020. “Even though Jordan and I are going to be moving forward in separate ways, our love, support, and connection with one another only grows stronger and deeper.”

Tori and Jordan aren’t competing as teammates in Ride or Dies. Tori is teamed up with Devin Walker, and Jordan’s competing alongside Tori’s best friend, Aneesa Ferreira.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Why does Jordan Wiseley enter late?

Exclusive: #TheChallenge star Tori Deal says she and ex-fiancé Jordan Wiseley have "a nice relationship" after their split. https://t.co/H5WtV7a6wQ — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 7, 2022

So, why doesn’t Jordan Wiseley enter the competition with the rest of the competitors? According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers from PinkRose posted to Reddit, Jordan was not in the original cast. Production brought him in to replace Aneesa’s best friend, James Simon.

The spoilers note the entire cast had to enter a second coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine just a day into filming. Aneesa and James, who were partners at the start of the competition, stayed in quarantine longer than most of the other competitors. Veteran players Kaycee Clark and her brother, Kenny Clark, also remained in quarantine. Kaycee, Kenny, and Aneesa were released from quarantine and cleared to play, but James was not.

With James’ disqualification so early in the competition, production then brought Jordan in as Aneesa’s new partner. It seems this might happen in the first episode. It’s also possible that production will completely edit James out.

He almost didn’t join the competition due to Tori Deal

In an exclusive first look, 'The Challenge: Ride or Dies' super trailer reveals drama between exes Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal, fights between Nany Gonzalez and Turabi "Turbo" Çamkıran, and more. https://t.co/zcHWxTZyW8 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) September 28, 2022

While The Challenge Season 38 spoilers indicate Jordan Wiseley joins the competition early on, he almost didn’t agree to return.

“They called me, and you know — Tori is a big part of my life,” he shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Those things run really deep, so going back into that environment with her was something that I was very scared of and honestly, that was a huge reason for me not going. But when I sat back for a second, I was like, ‘You know what? I was here first.’ I need to man up and deal with my stuff if I want to go play.”

Jordan also previewed entering the game after Tori. “And then when I show up, I could only imagine what she was thinking,” he noted. “I’d prepared for it, got myself mentally ready, and knew that we were going to have to have some tough conversations — to the audience’s delight, so you’re welcome.”

The Challenge Season 38 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: Tori Deal Admits She Handled Breakup ‘Poorly’ but Denies Cheating on Jordan Wiseley