‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Spoilers: Nam Vo Disqualified Again

MTV’s The Challenge is back with a new season, and fans can’t wait to see their favorite veteran players return to the small screen. The Challenge Season 38 has a “Ride or Dies” theme, meaning competitors team up with their closest allies. And Nam Vo rejoins the cast after an unfortunate disqualification from season 37. Unfortunately, it looks like more misfortune befalls Nam in Ride or Dies. Here are The Challenge Season 38 spoilers regarding Nam’s fate.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 38 spoilers ahead regarding contestant Nam Vo.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 showrunner teased Nam Vo’s unfortunate exit

The Challenge Season 38 cast is stacked with an all-star veteran squad. Nam Vo is in good company with the other veteran men, including Devin Walker, Fessy Shafaat, Turbo, Nelson Thomas, Jay Starrett, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Jordan Wiseley, and Darrell Taylor.

Showrunner Emer Harkin spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the new format, which partners players with the person they trust most. “There are a couple of twists throughout the season — there are times where you’re not going to know if your ride or die still has your back or if they’re actually working against you,” Harkin explained. “They might separate and come back together. The game constantly will keep everybody guessing and there are massive surprises and bombshells along the way that will shock fans, because we do a couple of things that we’ve never done on The Challenge.”

Harkin also teased a “shocking” return for Nam. “And we’ve got a reappearance from Nam [Vo] that’s going to shock you all. Oh my God, poor Nam, I won’t say more than that.”

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: What happens to Nam Vo?

So, what happens to Nam Vo in The Challenge: Ride or Dies? According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, Nam Vo and Emmy Russ are paired together at the start. Emmy got her reality TV start on shows like Beauty & The Nerd, Celebrity Big Brother Germany, and Secret Story Spain. Unfortunately, she allegedly quits the show early into the competition, forcing Nam to get disqualified from continuing.

It’s unclear exactly what makes Emmy want to leave the competition so early. One Reddit user verified that Nam competed in the first challenge, but it seems he left shortly after that.

The spoilers also note Nam and Emmy entered the competition to potentially replace Aneesa Ferreira and James Simon, as well as Kaycee Clark and Kenny Clark. Aneesa, James, Kaycee, and Kenny had to stay in a second coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine longer than the rest of the cast. Kaycee, Kenny, and Aneesa returned to the cast, but James went home.

This isn’t the first time he’s been disqualified from the competition

The Challenge Season 38 spoilers regarding Nam Vo are giving fans deja vu. Nam left unexpectedly during season 37. While he never fully explained why he had to leave the show, he posted about his unexpected departure on Instagram.

“But what I can tell you guys is … trust me when I tell you that it was one of the hardest times I had to go through in my life,” he posted on Aug. 26, 2021. “I was absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I wish absolutely nobody that kind of experience I had to go through.”

“But I survived, I recovered, I get myself back up, cause I WILL NEVER GIVE UP no matter what!” he continued. “My life had never been easy, so that was just one more experience I will get my source of willpower.”

The Challenge Season 38 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

