‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Is Tori Deal Single Now?

Fans watching MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies are familiar with Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley’s history. The exes met and got engaged on the show, and they’re now competing on different teams in The Challenge Season 38. So, is Tori Deal single heading into this season? Here’s what to know about her relationship status.

Jordan Wiseley talked about joining ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ knowing Tori Deal would be there

The Challenge Season 38 brings Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley together, and fans will get to see their dynamic in the new season. Jordan enters late with Tori’s best friend, Aneesa Ferreira, by his side. While he knew that Tori was on the season, Tori had no idea Jordan was joining.

According to Hollywood Life, production called Jordan to join the season while he was on vacation. He didn’t feel as prepared as he did for other seasons, but he couldn’t miss the opportunity. This marks the first time the exes would compete in the same season. As for why Jordan didn’t rejoin the cast sooner, he noted both he and Tori “needed closure.”

“But, ultimately, I think the shock was kind of good,” Jordan mentioned of him joining the cast late without Tori knowing. “We weren’t prepared, so we just had to spill it and talk. And luckily for the audience … it was all on camera.”

Is Tori Deal single heading into ‘The Challenge’ Season 38?

Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley will certainly talk about their past relationship during The Challenge Season 38. So, is Tori single now?

It appears she is — and she has no plans to date anyone from the show again. After her breakup with Jordan, she had a brief fling with fellow cast member Fessy Shafaat. And during The Challenge Season 37, she had a romantic relationship with rookie player Emanuel Neagu. Her allegiance to Emanuel raised eyebrows from many of the other veteran players.

“I am so emotionally unavailable now, and it’s funny because it’s just not in my book anymore at this point,” Tori shared with Entertainment Weekly. “Flirting is fun, all that stuff is fun. But after the s***show, being in a relationship and engaged and breaking up and more cast members being involved, no.”

While Tori has no intention of hooking up with anyone from The Challenge, the same can’t be said for Jordan. The super trailer for the season reveals he hooks up with another cast member.

“I would’ve never thought in a million years that would’ve ever happened, so when it did and the way that it all happened, it’s a really hard thing to process and deal with when you have a camera on your face,” she added regarding Jordan’s hook up.

The exes see each other on the show for the first time in ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Episode 3

The Challenge Season 38 Episode 3 marks the grand reunion between Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley. Fans will get to see the genuine shock hit Tori once she realizes her best friend is competing alongside her ex.

Will the exes compete as enemies, or will they create an alliance to get to the end? Jordan told Hollywood Life he could never truly compete against Tori. “It doesn’t matter how irritated Tori and I are towards each other, I’ll still never go against her,” he explained. “I always want to see her do her best. But I’m sure having Aneesa there immediately made it like, no questions asked, we’re working with them.”

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

