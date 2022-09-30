‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Tori Deal Sobs Over Jordan Wiseley Joining the Cast

MTV fans can’t wait for the return of The Challenge. The next season of the series — The Challenge: Ride or Dies — features several fan-favorite cast members competing against each other. Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley, the infamous exes who got engaged on the show, are both competing this season, and the new trailer for The Challenge Season 38 shows Tori sobbing over Jordan. Here’s what’s going on.

Why did Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley split?

Tori Deal | John Lamparski/WireImage

Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley met on The Challenge: Dirty 30 and developed a close relationship throughout the season. They continued dating after the show and eventually became the perfect dynamic duo on other seasons. Jordan then got down on one knee after winning a challenge in The Challenge: War of the Worlds, and Tori gladly accepted the ring.

While Jordan and Tori seemed like the perfect match, they called off their engagement and announced their breakup in November 2020. “I thought I knew love when Jordan and I were together, but there is a different kind of love that two people feel when they decide it’s time to experience life apart,” Tori wrote on Instagram. “Even though Jordan and I are going to be moving forward in separate ways, our love, support, and connection with one another only grows stronger and deeper.”

As for what happened, it seemed the couple grew apart over time. Tori said that Jordan broke up with her and there was never any cheating involved despite rumors that she had a fling going on with Fessy Shafaat.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 super trailer shows Tori Deal sobbing over Jordan Wiseley

They’ll RIDE into the competition together but will the game TEAR them apart?! ?



The Challenge: Ride Or Dies premieres WED OCT 12 at 8/7c on @MTV! ? #TheChallenge38 pic.twitter.com/6zgnMIKACD — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 28, 2022

The Challenge Season 38 super trailer shows Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley coming face to face in the new season — but it looks like Jordan might enter the competition later on. The trailer shows Tori talking to her partner, Devin Walker, about her ex.

“Being with Jordan, I put my sadness on him,” she said.

“And there was never really any closure,” he says back. To that, she agrees.

Another clip shows Jordan joining the competition with Aneesa Ferreira by his side. Later, Jordan and Tori engage in a tense conversation.

“You decided that at one point in time, you weren’t done with me,” Tori sternly tells her ex.

“This isn’t to get back at you,” Jordan tells her.

“You’re a liar!” Tori lashes out.

Finally, another clip shows Tori crying into her hands. “We said we love each other,” she says. “Why would you get in my bed?” her voiceover yells as she’s sobbing.

Many fans expect explosive drama between the exes

Tori Deal Calls Ex Jordan Wiseley a 'Liar' as He Says He Didn't Join The Challenge 'to Get Back at You' https://t.co/udqoSeFQjo — People (@people) September 28, 2022

The preview for The Challenge Season 38 promises plenty of drama between Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley, and many fans are anticipating multiple major blowout fights. It seemed like Tori and Jordan had settled their differences off-camera and would be fine to compete in the same season. However, given the new trailer, it seems they may not be ready to compete alongside each other just yet.

“For some reason, I thought Jordan and Tori had reached some point of post-break-up stability where they had both agreed going on the same Challenge was a good idea,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Looks like either I was wrong about that or they were incorrect that they had reached that place.”

“Tori teased on Instagram that things get messy between her and Jorda; this trailer definitely seems to confirm that!” another fan wrote.

The Challenge Season 38 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

