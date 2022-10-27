‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Tori Deal Talks ‘Regret’ Over Fessy Hookup After Jordan Breakup

MTV fans can’t wait to see Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley talk during The Challenge: Ride or Dies. The two got engaged on the show, but they later broke up — and their breakup got even messier when rumors suggested Tori hooked up with Fessy Shafaat. Fessy, Jordan, and Tori are on The Challenge Season 38. Here’s what Tori said about regretting her past decisions.

Why did Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley break up?

‘The Challenge’ star Tori Deal | Paramount

Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley broke up nearly two years before competing in The Challenge Season 38. They met on the show and got engaged in The Challenge: War of the Worlds. Unfortunately, their engagement didn’t last. In November 2020, they announced they had grown apart and were going their separate ways.

So, why did Tori and Jordan call off their wedding? It seems the couple couldn’t see eye to eye after so many years together. While on Instagram Live, Tori gave a complete timeline of when the breakup happened.

“Jordan broke up with me on Oct. 6 [2020],” Tori explained. ” … We weren’t doing well before Double Agents. We thought that maybe the space would help us. It didn’t. So, I come home, we break up very shortly after that. My friend, Dana, picks me up on Oct. 6. I stay with her. I fly back to stay with my mom, I stay with her for two weeks.”

She says she ‘regrets’ involvement with Fessy Shafaat soon after her breakup with Jordan Wiseley

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 cast member Jordan Wiseley | Paramount

While Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley attempted an amicable split, cheating rumors surrounded their breakup. Tori was seen with Fessy Shafaat in Turks and Caicos soon after the breakup. Tori denied cheating on Jordan, though she admitted she made poor decisions at the time. Jordan also called her a “traitor” for her actions.

Now, with the exes and Fessy in the same house for The Challenge Season 38, Tori reflected on her past actions. ” … I really definitely made a mess and it was like sitting in my s***,” Tori told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m like, ‘F***, if I could just go back two years and be like, Tori, you’re really going to regret this because you’re going to have to live in a house with both of these guys, it’s going to be uncomfortable,’ that would’ve been a great warning. You live and you learn. I tried to make the best of the situation, and it’s uncomfortable. It’s awkward for sure.”

Will Tori and Jordan get back together during ‘The Challenge’ Season 38?

BRING 'EM OUT ? BRING 'EM OUT ? You don't wanna miss tonight's brand new episode of #TheChallenge38 at 8/7c on @MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/VT3czv5JBs — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) October 19, 2022

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 Cast Member Moriah Jadea Rumored to Be Dating Johnny ‘Bananas’

With everything going on between Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley in The Challenge Season 38, is there any chance of a reconciliation?

It doesn’t seem like it. Jordan hooks up with someone else in the house, and Tori seems perfectly content to continue focusing on herself moving forward. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, she made it known she doesn’t intend on having any more relationships from The Challenge anytime soon. (Fans who watched Spies, Lies, and Allies likely remember the difficulties Tori faced from the vets when she became romantically involved with rookie player Emanuel Neagu.)

“I’m just so in self-preservation mode that I can’t even imagine hooking up with somebody else from the show anymore,” she added.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.