‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Turbo and Nany’s History, Explained

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 is here, and fans can now anticipate watching Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González compete with the rest of the cast. The duo entered the competition at the tail end of episode 1. In the past, Nany worked closely with Turbo Çamkıran — but it looks like there’s trouble ahead for the friends. Here’s their personal history.

[Spoiler alert: MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 Episode 2 spoilers ahead.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 illuminates Turbo Çamkıran and Nany González’s history

Turbo Çamkıran and Nany González have plenty of history that occurred before The Challenge Season 38. Turbo got his start on Survivor Turkey and won the competition twice. He entered The Challenge as a rookie player in War of the Worlds and won his first season. During War of the Worlds, he partnered with Nany for the first nine episodes of the season.

Nany showed Turbo the ropes during their partnership. They became good friends despite Turbo’s volatile temper, as Nany was able to show him how to properly politic in the game. A clip from War of the Worlds posted to Facebook shows Turbo telling Nany that he’s “strong” and he never gives up.

“I don’t really know a lot about Turbo,” Nany told the cameras. “What I do know is that he’s a strong competitor, he’s won two seasons of Survivor. As somebody who wants to win, I feel very blessed.”

“This is what I want — I want my partner to also want to win so much,” Turbo explained. “She wants this money, I want this money. It’s OK. Everything is cool.”

Ever since their time together, Turbo has respected Nany, as she helped him achieve his first win.

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 spoilers: Nany throws Turbo into an elimination

Unfortunately, Turbo and Nany’s past relationship might go out the window in The Challenge: Ride or Dies. According to The Challenge Season 38 spoilers posted to Reddit, Nany and Johnny “Bananas” win their first daily challenge that they take part in, which occurs in episode 2. Upon winning, they choose to throw Turbo and his partner, Tamara Alfaro, into elimination. Spoilers note he gets very upset with Nany for her decision.

“Bananas and Nany are gonna win and send him in,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

“Nany betrays him!” another fan wrote. “I guess that’s what Turbo gets for getting her eliminated on WOTW in that chair game.”

Nany and Turbo’s relationship might be permanently severed after she sends him in and he goes home. Once a contestant crosses Turbo, it’s unlikely they ever get back on his good side.

Will he return? It seems likely

So, will Turbo return for another season after he goes home in The Challenge Season 38? Due to the drama he brings to the competition, it seems likely.

In the past, he was removed from the competition due to an altercation he had with Jordan Wiseley. Many fans suspected he would be permanently banned from The Challenge, but his return in Ride or Dies proves MTV still wants to bring on competitive, hot-headed players for good TV. With Turbo’s physical prowess and many enemies, he would make a fantastic addition to future seasons.

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

