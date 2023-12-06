MTV's 'The Challenge' Season 39 competitor Melissa Reeves spoke out against Corey Lay on Twitter. Here's what she said about his 'creepy' behavior toward Big T Fazakerley.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 continues with Big T Fazakerley and Melissa Reeves fighting to stay in the house. This season features competitors who’ve never won before, and they now have to prove themselves in eliminations against veteran mercenaries who are out to take their money. While the mercenaries are brutal, there’s plenty of turmoil amongst the original cast. Here’s what Melissa said about fellow player Corey Lay and his “creepy” behavior toward Big T.

MTV’s ‘The Challenge’ Season 39 cast member Melissa Reeves calls out Corey Lay for his behavior

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 shows a clear division in the house. Melissa Reeves and Big T Fazakerley are in an alliance, but the other cast members seem determined to get them out. While Big T has always gotten along with most, if not all, of the cast in every season she’s participated in, Melissa has a more aggressive personality. And Melissa is ready to go for Corey Lay’s throat.

Corey started the season as a friend to Melissa and Big T. However, as the season progressed, he admitted to pretending to be friendly toward the two women to further his game. Melissa and Big T felt humiliated by the admission. Once the show finished filming, Melissa took to social media to air out some dirty laundry. She explained Corey’s “creepy” behavior toward Big T.

In a series of tweets captioned, “Corey is a sneaky weirdo creepy freak,” Melissa said that their fellow castmate Berna Canbeldek showed evidence suggesting Corey was taking photos of Big T when she wasn’t wearing her wig.

“Secretly taking pictures of T without her wig on is f***ing creepy as f***,” Melissa said with Big T in the background. Melissa said she and Big T tried to remain civil with Corey because of how others treated him. But Corey continued to attack them online. “You’re a creep, vile little b******,” Melissa continued. “Who takes pictures of people secretly? T didn’t even have a wig on. That’s horrible, you piece of s***.”

Corey Lay claimed he reconciled with Melissa Reeves and Big T Fazakerley

In the same series of tweets, The Challenge Season 39 cast member Melissa Reeves references Corey Lay’s claims that he “made up” with her and Big T Fazakerley. But Melissa says they temporarily reconciled, but this no longer stands.

“Yes, Corey, we did,” Melissa said. “So why did you continue to slate us online, and tweet s*** about us, and comment on people’s comments s*** about us?” She then said that she and Big T won’t attend The Challenge Season 39 reunion if Corey decides to appear.

As for Corey, while he knows he’s not on great terms with Melissa or Big T, he posted positively about Big T coming out this season. “Tbh, despite us not being on the best of terms, I was so happy we could all support her coming out this season,” he tweeted. “It’s hard to do in general, let alone on national television.” The post caused an online altercation between himself and Melissa, though.

Melissa Reeves is ready to expose players during ‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ reunion

Melissa Reeves made several enemies in The Challenge Season 39. While she and Corey Lay are on bad terms, she also gets into it with Nurys Mateo. And she said online that she’s ready to expose some “truths” about Ed Eason.

“Ed! I’ve been saving some home truths for the reunion, but lack of his personality and air time, he is not invited,” she tweeted, according to Monsters & Critics. “Lucky for his relationship.”

We’ll have to wait until The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion reunion airs to see what happens.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

