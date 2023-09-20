MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 takes on a new theme that fans have never seen. This season, none of the main cast members have ever won a season of The Challenge, and they’re also not complete rookies to the game. Moriah Jadea first competed in The Challenge: Ride or Dies, and she developed a romance with the infamous Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio. Unfortunately, according to The Challenge Season 39 spoilers, Moriah cheated on Johnny while filming the new season.

Moriah Jadea allegedly cheated on Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio while filming ‘The Challenge’ Season 39

Fans watching The Challenge Season 39 know Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio well. The seven-time winner of the show last competed in The Challenge: USA Season 2, and fans know him for his relationships with other players. He developed a romance with rookie player Moriah Jadea during The Challenge Season 38, Ride or Dies.

According to fellow veteran player Aneesa Ferreira, Johnny spent “days” courting Moriah in Ride or Dies. He played the guitar for her in an attempt to woo her. Initially, Moriah didn’t catch feelings for Johnny. But later on, they entered a “full-blown Challenge relationship,” according to Johnny. The two continued to date after season 38, though it didn’t last.

The Challenge Season 39 spoilers note Moriah entered the new season still dating Johnny, though she allegedly cheated on him with James “Lockie” Lock from The Challenge: UK. To make matters more awkward, Johnny was allegedly going to enter the competition as part of the new mercenary twist. The mercenaries are veteran players who compete against the cast to take their money.

“Moriah and James are hooking up despite her being in a relationship with Bananas,” spoiler guru PinkRose posted to Vevmo. “Bananas is still scheduled to appear at some point as a mercenary!”

Fans on Vevmo called for Moriah to supply the drama this season. But PinkRose noted that might not happen. “Mhm, we will see,” they posted. “Last I heard, she was still warming up and shy, just hooking up with James on the side.”

Additional reports suggest Johnny blocked Moriah after the cheating scandal broke. But he then reportedly started following her on social media after fans noticed.

Additionally, Johnny replied to a fan on Instagram who wrote, “So sorry Moriah is cheating on you.” After another account wrote, “Tea has been spilt!” Johnny posted a smiling-crying emoji.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devananzio cheated on Morgan Willett in the past

The Challenge Season 39 spoilers promise a juicy season full of drama. But when it comes to Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, his split with Moriah Jadea isn’t nearly as dramatic as his split from Morgan Willett. Morgan and Johnny began dating in 2018 and split in 2021, and Johnny allegedly cheated on Morgan.

“It was one of my friends, like a mutual friend between us both,” Morgan told the FML Talk podcast. “I call her and she lets me know like, ‘So-and-so was brought home from the bar with him.’ In that moment, I just went numb.”

Morgan noted that Johnny washed her bedsheets before she arrived home, which also tipped her off. “They were not put back. They were just taken out of the washing machine, and clean sheets were ready to be put back on,” she added. “I don’t know what made me think, ‘Something is so wrong right now …. He’s hungover and he just picked me up. He said he wasn’t out that late. Why? Nothing else is being cleaned.'”

