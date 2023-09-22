'The Challenge' Season 39 won't feature Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio as a mercenary, as spoilers indicate he dropped out.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 takes on a new theme that past viewers have never seen. The season features a cast without complete rookies or winners, allowing each cast member to try and achieve their first Challenge win. Early spoilers also hinted that veteran “mercenaries” would compete against the main cast, but Johnny “Bananas” Devenananzio allegedly dropped out. Here are The Challenge Season 39 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge Season 39 spoilers ahead regarding the cast.]

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 spoilers: Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio allegedly dropped out as a mercenary

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio is a well-known player in The Challenge universe. He’s won a record seven seasons of the show, and while he teased his retirement in the past, he came back in full force with The Challenge: USA Season 2. Fans anticipated seeing him in The Challenge Season 39, but spoilers note Johnny “Bananas” dropped out when production asked him to be a mercenary.

According to spoilers, Moriah Jadea, a main cast member in The Challenge Season 39, filmed the show while dating Johnny. After arriving at the house, she allegedly hooked up with James Lock, a fellow cast member who got his start on The Challenge UK. Moriah’s alleged cheating during the season may have impacted Johnny’s choice to film as a veteran mercenary.

The mercenaries enter the competition to compete against the cast members during eliminations to take money from their total prize pot. If a mercenary wins an elimination, they reportedly take $15,000 away from the cast to keep for themselves.

“Bananas dropped on production and decided not to do this,” spoiler guru PinkRose posted to Vevmo. “Production wasn’t happy with Bananas declining/dropping. They were salivating with the montage of him walking in and James/Moriah hooking up for the trailer,” they wrote in a separate thread.

It’s unclear where Johnny and Moriah stand after filming. Johnny reportedly blocked Moriah on social media after the cheating news hit the spoiler threads, but he later unblocked her.

Brad Fiorenza likely took his place

The Challenge Season 39 spoilers note the mercenaries joining the season are Cara Maria Sorbello, Kaycee Clark, Kaz Crossley, Laurel Stucky, and Tori Deal for the women, and Brad Fiorenza, CT Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Devin Walker, and Jordan Wiseley for the men. Additional spoilers note Brad likely took Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio’s place.

While fans won’t see Johnny in The Challenge Season 39, he’ll likely join the following season. Fans speculate that season 40 might have an all-veteran cast, which marks a significant milestone for MTV. And Johnny hasn’t given any indication that he’s done competing just yet.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.