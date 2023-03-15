‘The Challenge’ Star Jordan Wiseley Rumored to Romance More Women Than Just His Ex Tori Deal on ‘World Championship’

The Challenge star Jordan Wiseley is up to no good. Jordan, a former cast member of The Real World: Portland, has garnered a reputation for having a number of noteworthy showmances on both The Challenge and its various spinoffs – and it sounds like he’s back to his old ways on The Challenge: World Championship.

Based on the footage from this season, it looks like Jordan is trying to get back with his former girlfriend Tori Deal as the pair competes for the top prize in World Championship. While a reunion between the two seems unlikely, Jordan is reportedly trying to romance other cast members as well.

‘The Challenge’ star Jordan Wiseley | Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for The Museum of Selfies

Jordan Wiseley is rumored to be romancing several women on ‘The Challenge: World Championship’

Jordan is no stranger to developing romantic interests on The Challenge. The reality star has been involved with several of his cast mates over the years, including Nia Moore, Laurel Stucky, and Tori.

But a recent social media post by a fan indicates that Jordan is looking to score another hookup as he competes on The Challenge: World Championship.

Taking to Twitter, a fan with the username jaychallenge1 shared a pic of Jordan lounging outdoors in sunglasses and an unbuttoned shirt while soaking up the sun. The picture also features Jordan’s co-star from The Challenge: Argentina, Sofia “Jujuy” Jimenez, who is seen wearing a bikini and smiling while leaning in towards Jordan.

We cannot say for sure that something romantic is going on in the pic, but it certainly looks like Jordan and Sofia and getting pretty cozy with each other.

‘The Challenge’ star still has drama with Tori Deal

The trailer for the upcoming season of The Challenge: World Championship has only added to the speculation surrounding Jordan’s rumored romances.

The clip features Tori’s teammate, Danny McCray, talking about how he needs to remove “her No.1” in order to be successful. Danny is referencing Jordan, as the two are later shown hugging it out and getting into bed together.

Jordan and Tori, of course, have had their share of ups and downs over the years. Between Jordan telling Tori she was a “terrorist” to their shouting matches over his hookup with Nurys Mateo, things haven’t been smooth sailing for the pair.

Despite all of the drama, Jordan was on hand to cheer Tori on during the final on The Challenge: Ride or Dies. But if the reports about Jordan’s behavior on World Championship are true, they might be in for more trouble in the near future.

Tori Deal opens up about her relationship with Jordan Wiseley

Tori and Jordan have come a long way since their last breakup. Speaking to Us Magazine, Tori admitted that she thought things were over for good between her and Jordan.

“There was definitely a time when I thought Jordan and I were never gonna speak again and that was definitely really uncomfortable to live with that feeling,” she explained.

Jordan and Tori originally met while filming The Challenge XXX: Dirty 30. Although they got engaged in 2019, they called off the wedding in 2020 following the end of The Challenge: The War of the Worlds.

While footage from World Championship makes it seem like Jordan and Tori’s romance has been reignited, she isn’t too optimistic about their future together.

Tori admitted that they both have love for each other but they still need time to find out “what it’s like to be individuals.” She also revealed that she really enjoys being single and needs a long break from the dating world.

New episodes of The Challenge: World Championship drop Wednesdays on Paramount+.