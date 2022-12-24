‘The Challenge’ Star TJ Lavin Will Not Be the Only Host of Paramount Plus’ Global Tournament

The Challenge Global Tournament has officially completed filming after seven weeks on location in Cape Town, South Africa. Details are starting to emerge about this iteration of the series — including who will be competing for the $500K prize and how they are pairing up. It’s also been leaked that TJ Lavin will not be the only host.

TJ Lavin | Jonne Roriz/Paramount

‘The Challenge Global Tournament’ will feature ‘legends’ and ‘MVPs’

According to spoilers on Vevmo, the cast of The Challenge Global Tournament will reportedly be loaded with some of the reality competition series’ biggest names — both from the MTV flagship series and the spinoffs from America and around the globe.

The competitors from the MTV version will be the “legends,” while the players from the spinoffs will be the “MVPs.” The teams at the beginning of the season will consist of one legend paired up with one MVP.

The “legends” who are reportedly competing include Amber Borzotra, Darrell Taylor, Jodi Weatherton, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Jonna Mannion, Jordan Wiseley, Kaycee Clark, Kellyanne Judd, Nelson Thomas, Nia Moore, Theo Campbell, Tori Deal, Wes Bergmann, and Yes Duffy.

The “MVPs” are Ben Driebergen, Danny McCray, Justine Ndiba, and Sarah Lacina from The Challenge: USA. Benjamin Alfonso, Claudia Albertario, Rodrigo Cascon, and Sofia Jujuy Jimenez from The Challenge: Argentina. Kiki Morris, Emily Seebohm, Grant Crapp, and Troy Cullen from The Challenge : Australia. And, Kaz Crossley, Nathan Henry, Tristan Phipps, and Zara Zoffany from The Challenge UK.

TJ Lavin will not be the only host of ‘The Challenge Global Tournament’

TJ Lavin will be hosting this new tournament featuring competitors from America and around the globe, but he will have some help along the way. Mark Wright from The Challenge: UK, Brihony Dawson from The Challenge: Australia, and Marley from The Challenge: Argentina will also be involved in some capacity.

Wright is a former reality star who became famous in the United Kingdom when he appeared on The Only Way is Essex, Strictly Come Dancing, and I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!. He’s also hosted Extra TV in the United States and currently works as a radio DJ.

“Mark really impressed the producers on The Challenge and they signed him up immediately. It is a big deal as it is the first time the show is being made with UK stars,” an insider told The Sun.

“It is a role that was made for Mark because he loves fitness and is competitive. He got really stuck in during filming and if a second series is commissioned, the production wants Mark on board again.”

Who are Brihony Dawson and Marley?

The Challenge just made its way to Australia this past year, and they hired singer Brihony Dawson to be the host of the “down under” version of the reality competition series.

”I hadn’t actually seen the show before,” Dawson admitted, per Now To Love. ”When I was approached to host, and finally watched it, the smile on my face just kept growing bigger and bigger. I was like, this is amazing!”

The host of The Challenge: Argentina is Alejandro Wiebe, a well-known Argentine TV presenter and game show host who goes by the name Marley. He just hosted the first season of The Challenge: Argentina this past summer before participating in The Challenge Global Tournament.

The Challenge Global Tournament will be exclusively on Paramount+. A premiere date has not yet been announced.