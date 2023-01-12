‘The Challenge’: Tori Deal Comments on Jordan Wiseley’s Suggestive Instagram Post

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 continues to illuminate Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley’s issues post-relationship. The competitors got engaged on the show but later called off their engagement. Now, they’re competing against each other for the first time post-breakup — and Tori recently commented on Jordan’s suggestive Instagram post.

Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal are at odds in The Challenge Season 38. Tori had no idea that Jordan would compete this season with her best friend, Aneesa Ferreira. When Jordan entered the competition, it threw Tori for a loop. She then spent a lot of time reconnecting with Jordan, giving her hope that they could reconcile their relationship. Unfortunately, Jordan started developing feelings for rookie player Nurys Mateo, resulting in major conflict.

It looks like the exes were able to sort out their differences post-show. In January 2023, Jordan posted a series of photos to Instagram of him shirtless. “Get it,” Tori commented on the post with a clap emoji.

Some show fans came after Tori for her comment given the conflict between the exes on the show. But others showed their support. “Don’t listen to these miserables in here, we all know the love is still there between ya,” a fan commented. “Whichever way that goes in the future has nothing to do with anyone! Obviously, y’all are in a better place after the show. Blessings.”

Why did Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley break up?

Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley clearly still have a connection, and fans can see it in The Challenge Season 38. So, why did the couple break up?

It seems they slowly grew apart. Tori told her Instagram Live followers that Jordan was the one to break up with her, and they weren’t doing well for a while before he called it quits. “Jordan broke up with me on Oct. 6 [2020],” Tori said. ” … We weren’t doing well before Double Agents. We thought that maybe the space would help us. It didn’t. So, I come home, we break up very shortly after that. My friend, Dana, picks me up on Oct. 6. I stay with her. I fly back to stay with my mom, I stay with her for two weeks.”

Cheating rumors surrounded Tori post-breakup. Tori and Faysal Shafaat were spotted on vacation together, prompting suspicion. Tori and Jordan verified that Tori never cheated, but Jordan still didn’t feel good about what occurred post-breakup.

The exes are at odds heading into the end of ‘The Challenge’ Season 38

Tori Deal and Jordan Wiseley had a lot of conflict at the beginning of The Challenge Season 38. In episode 14, Tori suspects Jordan may stab her in the back, as they’re on opposing teams following T.J. Lavin’s twist that separated each ride-or-die pairing.

A clip from the episode shows Tori asking Aneesa whether Aneesa thinks Jordan will throw her into an elimination. Aneesa says there’s no chance that Jordan will backstab Tori, but Tori still doesn’t know.

“Playing with Jordan and playing with Aneesa has been really interesting to navigate because they’re ride or dies, she’s my best friend, he’s my ex-fiancé,” Tori tells the camera. “The communication between him and I isn’t great, so sometimes I do have to go to Aneesa and kind of get that confirmation from her.”

The Challenge Season 38 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

