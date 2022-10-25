‘The Challenge’: Unlike the Men, Not all of the Women Competing In the ‘Global Tournament’ Are Champions

The Challenge’s first-ever global tournament is filming this fall in South Africa. According to the latest internet spoilers, 10 women from American reality TV will be part of this new version of the reality competition. But unlike the 13 American men who are rumored to be in the cast, not all of the women competing are champions.

The Challenge News is reporting that contestants in The Challenge global tournament will be departing for South Africa in late October or early November for filming.

The series will air on Paramount+ in 2023, and the large cast will feature winners of three Challenge spinoffs based on Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom reality TV shows.

There will also be 13 American men competing — Danny McCray, Wes Bergmann, Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio, MJ Garrett, Yes Duffy, Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Brad Fiorenza, Devin Walker, Jordan Wiseley, Ben Driebergen, Nehemiah Clark, and Kyland Young.

On the women’s side, there are 10 names — including three who are currently competing on the MTV flagship in season 38 Ride or Dies.

Amber Borzotra, Kaycee Clark, and Tori Deal | MTV

1. Sarah Lacina

Sarah Lacina appeared on Survivor three times — Cagayan, Game Changers, and Winners at War — and won the $1 million prize on Game Changers. Sarah made her debut on The Challenge: USA this past summer on CBS, and won the whole thing on her first try — banking another $254,500. However, she has never competed in the original MTV series.

2. Jonna Mannion

The Real World: Cancun alum competed on the MTV flagship series five times, but never won anything more than a few daily challenges. In fact, she never even made it to a final. But, when she returned for the All Stars spinoff, Jonna made it to the final in season 1 and was the female winner in seasons 2 and 3. Her career winnings on The Challenge total $500,000.

3. Kaycee Clark

Kaycee Clark is a Big Brother 20 alum who made her debut on The Challenge in season 35 Total Madness, and she made it all the way to the final in her rookie season. She did the same thing the following season, Double Agents — then won season 37 Spies, Lies, and Allies. Kaycee is currently competing on Ride or Dies, and so far has won $403,000 in her Challenge career.

4. Amber Borzotra

Amber Borzotra made history in her first season on The Challenge when she won Double Agents. The Big Brother 16 alum was also the first-ever Big Brother Challenge champion. She is currently competing on Ride or Dies, and has so far won $455,000 in her Challenge career.

5. Kelly Anne Judd

Kelly Anne Judd is a Real World: Sydney alum who was a finalist on The Ruins, but has never won the MTV flagship series. She also made it to the finals on the All Stars spinoff in seasons 1 and 3, but doesn’t have any championships on her Challenge resume.

6. Jodi Weatherton

Jodi Weatherton is a Real World: X-Treme alum who made her Challenge debut on Inferno II.

She is a two-time Challenge winner who took home more than $175K in prize money after winning The Gauntlet 2 and The Duel. Jodie also competed in season 2 of the All Stars spinoff.

7. Alyssa Lopez

Alyssa Lopez is from Big Brother 23, and she made her Challenge debut this past summer on The Challenge: USA on CBS — just missing the final. However, she has never competed on the original MTV series. Her brief history with the show means she hardly has any stats, with just one daily win and a 1-1 record in eliminations.

8. Justine Ndiba

Justine Ndiba is another newbie in The Challenge world. After starring on Love Island 2, Justine made her debut on The Challenge: USA this past summer and was a finalist in her rookie season. She had one daily win and won two eliminations, but has yet to win any prize money.

9. Nia Moore

Nia Moore is Real World: Portland alum who competed twice on the MTV flagship — Free Agents and Battle of the Exes II. She returned for the All Stars spinoff in season 3, and made it to her first-ever final.

10. Tori Deal

Tori Deal made her way to The Challenge via MTV’s Are You The One?. In her very first season Dirty 30, Tori made it to the final. She was also a finalist in War of the Worlds 2 and Spies, Lies, and Allies. Currently, Tori is competing on season 38 Ride or Dies, and internet spoilers revealed weeks ago that she finally scored her first-ever Challenge win.

The Challenge global tournament will premiere on Paramount+ in 2023.

