‘The Challenge: USA’: Do Cashay and Cinco Get Back Together?

CBS’s The Challenge: USA brought together competitors from Love Island, The Amazing Race, Survivor, and Big Brother to compete for a huge paycheck. Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland Jr. are both from Love Island, and they have quite a history. So, did the exes manage to reconcile their relationship? Are they back together now? Here’s what we know.

Why did Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland Jr. break up? They announced their breakup on social media

Cashay Proudfoot and Melvin ‘Cinco’ Holland Jr. | Sara Mally/CBS via Getty Images

Before Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland Jr. competed on The Challenge: USA, they were on Love Island USA Season 3 together. Distractify notes the couple got together twice, but eventually split. So, what happened?

While on the show, Cashay and Cinco coupled up on days 2 and 5. Cinco made the first move to pursue a connection with Trina Njoroge, and Cashay followed by pursuing Charlie Lynch. Unfortunately, Cashay and Charlie didn’t work out, and she left on day 32. Cinco was eliminated the week prior, and they reconnected after the show during the summer of 2021.

Unfortunately, about five months into their long-distance romance, they broke up in January 2022 — and they didn’t explain the situation. “I want to announce that Cinco and I are no longer together …,” Cashay wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Please respect our privacy during this time, please don’t DM me that you’re sad, because obviously same. Break ups are hard, and please PLEASE don’t make a bunch of sad edits ha ….”

Are Cashay and Cinco together after ‘The Challenge: USA’?

So, are Cashay and Cinco together after competing on The Challenge: USA?

While the two competed on the new CBS series together, it doesn’t look like they reestablished their connection after the fact. Cashay’s Instagram shows no indication that she has seen Cinco since they finished filming The Challenge: USA. Her latest Instagram posts show her dancing and hanging out with friends, but Cinco is nowhere to be found.

As for Cinco, it also doesn’t look like he’s seeing anyone. While on the show, Cashay notices him flirting with some of the other female contestants, causing more distance between them. His Instagram shows his recent workouts, but there aren’t any posts about romantic relationships in his life currently.

A preview for ‘The Challenge: USA’ episode 5 shows the exes having a tough conversation

A preview for The Challenge: USA episode 5 shows Cashay and Cinco having a tough conversation. It hasn’t been easy for Cashay living in the same space as Cinco, as she’s witnessed Cinco flirting with other women. In episode 5, she confronts him.

“You do certain things, and it hurts my feelings,” Cashay tells Cinco. ” … Witnessing you flirt with literally everyone, how do you think that’s going to make me feel?”

Cashay then explains to the camera that she doesn’t want to have to cut Cinco out of her life completely, as he played a huge role for so long.

“To go from not saying nothing to me for two days to this conversation is weird for me,” he responds.

“I was dating Cash for awhile. Those feelings don’t just go away like that,” Cinco explains to the camera. “But, I want to focus on The Challenge, because it’s something I always wanted to do.”

We’ll have to wait and see how the exes work out their differences on The Challenge: USA.

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

