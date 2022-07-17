‘The Challenge: USA’: Cashay Proudfoot Reveals Why She and Tiffany Mitchell Still Aren’t Cool

Big Brother 23 Favorite Houseguest Tiffany Mitchell and Love Island fan-favorite Cashay Proudfoot didn’t see eye to eye during The Challenge: USA. Following the season, Cashay gave her side of the story and revealed why the two still aren’t on the best terms.

Following the July 13th episode of The Challenge: USA, Cashay Proudfoot uploaded video answers to several questions regarding her beef with Tiffany Mitchell to her Instagram story.

According to the Love Island fan-favorite, the pair were on good terms in the house until she heard the Big Brother popular player planned to “f*** with her mental” by overtly flirting with her ex, Melvin “Cinco” Holland, Jr.

After filming, Cashay recalled Tiffany reached out to her through direct message and the two spoke for over an hour where they clarified everything before apologizing to each other and moving on.

The New York native claimed they frequently spoke after that, evolving into a close friendship until Cashay went to Los Angeles to visit several other cast members.

Cashay reveals why she and Tiffany haven’t talked in a while

The 26-year-old said Tiffany called her upset and threatened to start talking to Cinco again after discovering rumored love interest Kyland Young was also with the LA group.

Cashay noted the conversation confused her because she thought they had already worked everything out and said they hadn’t spoken since then.

Following the episode, the former Islander admitted she believes Tiffany is painting a “jealous narrative” and denied having conversations to get the Big Brother favorite out of the house.

Cashay also detailed their first meeting with Tiffany in the house, noting she was initially “excited” to meet the 41-year-old and had a good relationship. When the former Islander noticed a love triangle could be forming, she claimed she told Tiffany she wanted to continue their friendship but keep it separate from Cinco.

Cash explains why she didn’t care if Tiffany went home

Additionally, the Love Island star recalled a situation in which she cried after a “hard day,” and Tiffany consoled her. However, she later heard from Big Brother 23’s Alyssa Lopez that the Favorite Houseguest referred to Cash as her biggest threat and wanted to target her.

She also heard from another player that Tiffany wanted to “f*** with her mental” by wearing lingerie around Cinco. Due to the believed actions behind her back, Cashay claimed she didn’t mind if Tiffany got sent into elimination. However, she denies having conversations with anyone in power, claiming she “doesn’t have that much pull.”

Instead, the former Islander pointed out that several other players wanted her out, and Cashay didn’t fight against it because she also considered it best for her game. She also noted that many competitors cheered for James Wallington and Cayla Platt during the elimination, proving her point.

Tiffany indirectly responded to Cashay by posting a direct message to Desi Williams on her Instagram story where she denied planning to wear lingerie and wanting to mess with Cash’s “mental.” The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays on CBS.

