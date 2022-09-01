‘The Challenge: USA’ Cast Member Says Living Conditions Were ‘Not the Best’

The CBS spinoff series, The Challenge: USA, is already gripping fans, as fan-favorite competitors from other reality TV shows continue to duke it out for $500,000. Now, a few cast members from the season are speaking out about their experiences on the show. And The Challenge: USA cast member Leo Temory talked about the living conditions while filming.

Where is ‘The Challenge: USA’ filmed?

‘The Challenge: USA’ episode 8 | Jonne Roriz/Paramount

The Challenge: USA is filmed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Distractify reports. While the show’s title might make fans of MTV’s The Challenge believe the filming for the new spinoff took place in the U.S., such is not the case. The publication notes that filming costs in Argentina are likely much lower than in the U.S., thus production flew the competitors out there to film.

Filming for the new series began in March 2022 and finished in June 2022. Production reportedly hit a few hiccups with filming due to coronavirus (COVID-19), but they were able to continue on and air the season by the summer of 2022.

Once The Challenge: USA competes, the winner will be eligible to move on and compete in The Challenge: Global Championship for even more prize money. So far, we don’t know where the Global Championship will take place.

‘The Challenge: USA’ cast member Leo Temory spoke about the living conditions

Leo Temory and Desi Williams | Laura Barisonzi/Paramount

So, how were the living conditions this season? According to The Challenge: USA cast member Leo Temory, they weren’t as good as he expected.

“How were the living conditions, honestly?” a fan asked Leo on Instagram, according to a Reddit post.

“Not the best,” he answered. “On TV, it looks amazing, but once you’re there, when it’s super hot, you got no AC. When it’s super cold, you got no heater. At one time, we had, like, eight blankets on top of each other. Plus, all those d*** mosquitos. It wasn’t fun. But, good experience.”

Leo also spoke out about not having the ability to take business calls while on The Challenge: USA, though he claims they told him ahead of time he’d be able to. “The responsible party was s***head Justin Booth,” Leo said, calling out the showrunner and producer. “He was the one that was making all of the decisions.”

Tyson Apostol has also spoken out about his experience on the show

Tyson Apostol and Cashay Proudfoot | Laura Barisonzi/Paramount

Some The Challenge: USA cast members are more vocal than others about their experience on the show. Fans on Reddit note Tyson Apostol also had a lot to say about competing on the season. Tyson got his start on Survivor and remains a frontrunner this season.

“I’m pretty indifferent to Leo, but a lot of what he’s saying mirrors what Tyson said before the season aired, especially the comment about The Amazing Race challenges being a well-oiled machine while The Challenge would make up rules as a challenge was playing out,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “Tyson pretty much made the same comparison to the Survivor challenges. What a bummer.”

“He’s right,” another fan noted regarding what Leo said. “I’m glad cast members are doing stuff like this because I feel like many are afraid to, but with Tyson and Leo, they don’t GAF because they’re popular reality stars already.”

The Challenge: USA airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

