‘The Challenge USA’: Are Cinco Holland and Tiffany Mitchell Dating?

Big Brother 23 star Tiffany Mitchell and Love Island USA alum Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. had a short-lived romance during The Challenge USA. Are they currently dating?

Tiffany Mitchell says she and Cinco Holland Jr. kissed off camera during ‘The Challenge USA’

Love Island USA Season 3 star Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr. joined the cast of The Challenge: USA a few months after his reality TV debut. During his time on the dating show, he met Cashay Proudfoot.

Although their romance didn’t last in the villa, they rekindled it in the outside world until they ended their relationship shortly before appearing on the CBS competitive series.

In the house, he had a short-lived romance with Big Brother 23 Favorite Houseguest Tiffany Mitchell. The two weren’t caught on camera doing much other than him carrying her to bed once, presumably annoying Cashay. However, her connection with him and reputation as a strong strategic player put her as a high target for power team Tyson Apostol and Justine Ndiba.

Therefore, she and partner Cashel Barnett were blindsided into elimination against The Amazing Race duo Cayla Lee and James Wallington, ending her run after two weeks. Following her exit, Tiffany revealed that she and Cinco kissed off-camera during an episode of MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast.

Cinco gives an update on his relationships with Cashay Proudfoot and Tiffany

A few weeks later, Cinco and his teammate Azah Awasum placed last in a daily mission, putting them into elimination. Cashay and partner Tyson had power then, but Cinco and Azah refused to name anyone they wanted to face.

With it entirely in their hands, Tyson and Cashay decided to blindside Leo Temory and Sarah Lacina. However, it backfired as Azah and Cinco were eliminated.

Following his exit, he talked to Entertainment Weekly about his time on the show. When asked about his current relationship with Cashay after experiencing The Challenge with her, he answered, “it’s cool.” According to the reality TV star, the two are “in our separate lanes” and aren’t on bad terms.

“There’s no animosity or anything.” He also claimed that he and Tiffany are “really just friends” who previously met before the game. Cinco called her a “familiar face” and felt they already had “some type of trust” coming into the house. While he didn’t answer if they had hung out after the show, it’s assumed that Cinco and Tiffany aren’t dating.

Cashay has denied being ‘jealous’ of Tiffany

After the episode with Tiffany’s departure aired, Cashay answered multiple questions on her Instagram story regarding her situation with Tiffany.

She claimed she wasn’t “scared or intimidated” by the BB alum and explained Tiffany made herself a target by engineering alliances with the guys.

In a Big Brother-style blindside, Tiffany and Cashel find themselves down in elimination against Amazing Racers (and cyclers! ?), James and Cayla. ?

According to Cashay, other players perceived it as a threat to their game, resulting in Tyson and Justine having the numbers to blindside her. Additionally, she claimed it made sense for Tiffany to leave for her game but insists jealousy didn’t play a part.

Instead, Cashay said she “removed” herself from certain situations and pointed out that she didn’t have the power to retaliate against Tiffany. The reality TV star says it came down to other players wanting the BB star out of the game and Cashay not fighting it because she felt it benefited her. The Challenge USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on MTV.

