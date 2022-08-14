‘The Challenge USA’: Derek Xiao Addresses Cookout Backlash; Says It Was Never About ‘Revenge’

Big Brother 23 alums Derek Xiao and Alyssa Lopez returned for The Challenge: USA, where they had to compete alongside the historic Cookout alliance, who previously took them out systematically. The two didn’t realize they were pawns in their game, so they wanted “revenge” on the group during The Challenge. Many fans took issue with their strategy and reasoning behind it, leading to backlash. However, Derek and Alyssa have since clarified their gameplay, with Derek insisting it was never about “revenge.”

Derek Xiao and Alyssa Lopez wanted ‘revenge’ on The Cookout during ‘The Challenge: USA’

Shortly after Big Brother 23 concluded, six former Houseguests (Derek Xiao, Alyssa Lopez, Kyland Young, Tiffany Mitchell, Xavier Prather, and Azah Awasum) returned to compete in the first-ever The Challenge: USA.

Alyssa and Derek’s early storylines revolved around The Cookout (Kyland, Tiffany, Xavier, and Azah), an alliance the four were a part of during their time on Big Brother.

So…. is it too soon to start campaigning for Derek X & Hannah to be on #AmazingRace?! Just sayin'… #BB23 I LOVE THEM @CBSBigBrother ? pic.twitter.com/oOer7I1ave — James | The Challenge USA (@JamesWallington) August 9, 2021

RELATED: ‘The Challenge USA’: Cashay Proudfoot Shares Update on Kyland Young Relationship After Lap Dance Video

After seeing a Black person had not yet won the American franchise, they banded together to make history.

However, Alyssa and Derek were used as pawns in The Cookout’s games. Therefore, they wanted “revenge” during The Challenge: USA.

Derek says it was never about ‘revenge’

When Alyssa came into power during Week 4, she blindsided Xavier, ultimately leading to his elimination.

Many viewers took issue with their gameplay and obsession with getting “revenge” on the historic alliance.

We know you're been waiting, and we're here to deliver! ? #BBDerekX spills some real tea on what It's like to live in the jury house. ? You won't want to miss this one! pic.twitter.com/6k6o6yYCL3 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 4, 2021

Derek clarified the situation after his elimination a couple of weeks later in an interview with Us Weekly. He admitted he has “conflict with the phrasing of the word revenge” and made sure he didn’t use the term “because it was never about that.”

Chalking it up to “lack of trust,” Derek explained that he and Alyssa decided to work together because he felt they came from “a mutual background.”

Alyssa also previously clarified her ‘revenge’ storyline

Alyssa also talked about her wanting revenge during an appearance on MTV’s The Challenge podcast. According to the BB alum, she started plotting against The Cookout members around a week before the competition began.

She continued and explained she teamed up with Derek beforehand because they were scared to compete again as they recently finished Big Brother. Realizing they were playing another game with The Cookout members, Alyssa admitted she didn’t think she could trust them, convinced they would protect each other again over her.

If I jumped in the pool right now, there would be more sparks than Xavier has with Alyssa. ZING!⚡ pic.twitter.com/80t6WPzKyw — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) September 8, 2021

She also called her turning on Xavier a game move, not one based solely on seeking revenge. Alyssa pointed out that Xavier hadn’t teamed up with a strong female yet and didn’t know what he would do if he got into power. The Florida native claimed she viewed getting revenge as a game move and insisted there’s “nothing deeper” to it.

Her decision came down to feeling the most betrayed by Xavier, as she worked closely with him during her time in the house, and believing she couldn’t trust Tiffany due to her reputation as a master strategist. The Challenge USA airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on MTV.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge USA’: Alyssa Lopez Clarifies ‘Revenge’ Storyline Against the Cookout