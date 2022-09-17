‘The Challenge: USA’ — Desi Williams and Alyssa Lopez Reveal If They Would Return for Another Season [EXCLUSIVE]

The Challenge: USA just wrapped its first season and crowned the first winners — Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina. This version of the long-running MTV reality competition brought together popular vets from big-time CBS reality shows — Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island — to compete on The Challenge for the very first time.

But now that these reality show vets have had their first taste of The Challenge, would they ever go back if they got the call? Showbiz Cheat Sheet asked this question to Desi Williams and Alyssa Lopez — as well as winners Danny and Sarah — and here’s what they told us.

Alyssa Lopez and Desi Williams | Laura Barisonzi/Paramount

‘The Challenge: USA’ star Desi Williams says there is a ‘Psycho Club’ among reality TV stars

When we asked Desi if she would say “yes” if The Challenge: USA called her again to compete, she had an interesting answer — “no.” Of course, we understood her frustration since she was automatically DQ’d in the final when her partner Enzo Palumbo quit mid-swim during the first leg of the final.

“Reality TV people are now in this Psycho Club where we’re like…’yeah, it’s torture, but we’ll do it again.’ So I feel like that’s kind of where we are. We could say all day long, and I think we all came home from this saying I would never do that again. And now we’re like, You know what? Would I really say no?” Desi told us.

Alyssa Lopez says she will come back to ‘The Challenge: USA’ if the timing is right

Alyssa explained to us that Big Brother was mentally draining, but she would still be willing to do that show again. She says if you like a show, you should do the show. And, that’s the same approach she takes to The Challenge: USA.

“I feel like you just are mentally like, why not f*** it, you know? So, I would if the timing was right. Obviously, I feel like I did really well and I’m really proud of myself. So, I have a little more confidence in myself this time around,” Alyssa said.

Would Alyssa or Desi ever compete on the MTV flagship?

When we asked if either one would be willing to compete on the MTV flagship series, Desi immediately told us that would be “a pass” for her. She then added, “I’m not going to lie. But again, never say never.” Alyssa said that she felt the same way.

“Same for me. I feel like it’s probably just filming-wise much sooner, and doing two shows in one year was already a lot mentally for me,” Alyssa said. “I felt this one.”

We asked the same question to winners Danny and Sarah, and they had two very different answers. Danny told us that he used to say “yes” pretty quickly. But now, he’s not really sure.

“I think it depends on the format because the last few seasons they’ve been bringing all these OGs back, like true friends. And they make it kind of unfair for the new people to come on the show. Not something that I’m interested in doing. I would rather have a fair playing field,” Danny explained.

As for Sarah, she says she “would love to” compete on the flagship. However, she does have responsibilities like her family and a full-time job — which will always come first.

“I guess if that works out, I would definitely love to, but it’s all going to depend on timing for me,” Sarah said.

The Challenge: USA Season 1 is now streaming on Paramount+.

RELATED: ‘The Challenge’: Johnny Bananas Finally Confronts Tyson Apostol After the ‘Survivor’ Alum’s Troublesome Comments