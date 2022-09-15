‘The Challenge: USA’ Final: [SPOILER] Gets Disqualified Early On

CBS’s The Challenge: USA final is finally here, and fans can anticipate a seriously difficult two-day sprint for the remaining competitors. According to The Challenge: USA spoilers, one ultra-tough competitor gets disqualified from the finale exceptionally early in the competition. Here’s what allegedly goes down.

‘The Challenge: USA’ final had extremely difficult weather conditions

Fans who’ve watched MTV’s The Challenge know how difficult the finales can be — and The Challenge: USA is reportedly no different. According to The Challenge: USA final spoilers from PinkRose on Reddit, the weather for the finale considerably upped the difficulty.

Showrunner Justin Booth talked about filming in the Buenos Aires mountains. “This is the same location as the Rivals finale, and then in All Stars [season] 1 we were in a similar area, so we’re familiar with the terrain, the mountains are awesome, and you’ll see some of the same stuff,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “But it’s a different game. … It’s multiple days. We’ll do one overnight [leg]. The weather has gotten so bad, though — we have plans to summit on a mountain peak, and the weather is changing, and it’s getting freezing, and they can’t climb on ice.”

Booth also noted the competitors would run a “30-hour final without sleep,” which they never did before. “This time there will be an option [to rest], but the work never stops,” he added.

‘The Challenge: USA spoilers: Ben Driebergen gets disqualified

According to The Challenge: USA final spoilers from PinkRose on Reddit, Ben Driebergen gets disqualified from the competition early on in the final. Ben got his start on Survivor and has proven to have a fantastic social game to get him through The Challenge: USA. But it seems his luck runs short. He allegedly gets injured and has to call it quits.

Ben’s injury affects how the women run the final, too. Competitors ran in pairs on the first day of the two-day final, but Ben’s injury affected this. Spoilers note that all of the women had to complete one segment alone on day one due to the unexpected disqualification. Competitors then ran the second day of the final as individuals.

Angela Rummans was allegedly paired with Ben Driebergen during his injury

With The Challenge: USA final spoilers in mind, Ben Driebergen had a female partner during his injury and subsequent disqualification. The spoilers note he was paired with Angela Rummans, a formidable competitor who dominated all season long. Thankfully, spoiler guru Gamervev reports Angela wasn’t disqualified due to Ben. But it seems she still didn’t make it through the competition. She allegedly couldn’t complete her individual overnight segment of the finale, thus heading home without the prize money.

Due to the extreme weather and the alleged disorganization along the way, only a few finalists allegedly made it all the way to the end of the finale. So, who won The Challenge: USA? Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray took home the big money.

The Challenge: USA final airs Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

