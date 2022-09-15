‘The Challenge: USA’ Finale Spoilers: 2 Competitors Eliminated on Day 1

The Challenge: USA finale is finally here, and fans can’t wait to see the remaining competitors go head to head to win the $500,000 grand prize. So far this season, competitors from Survivor, Love Island, The Amazing Race, and Big Brother have fought for their spot in the final. And it looks like two formidable competitors are eliminated on the first day of the competition. Here’s what goes down, according to The Challenge: USA spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA spoilers ahead regarding the finale.]

‘The Challenge: USA’ finale takes place over 2 days

T.J. Lavin in ‘The Challenge: USA’ finale | Jonne Roriz/Paramount

The Challenge: USA spoilers from PinkRose posted to Reddit indicate the finale takes place over two days. Certain competitors, like Tyson Apostol from Survivor and Angela Rummans from Big Brother, have proven to be two of the biggest threats so far this season, and they’re both headed to the final.

The preview for The Challenge: USA finale shows the competitors competing at night, which likely means the competitors will get little rest during their two-day sprint to the end. Additionally, the finale contains more eliminations. “There’s one more girl elimination left,” a voiceover states. “I don’t feel safe.”

Host T.J. Lavin also tells the competitors that the finale is “in the mountains” of Buenos Aires. Other clips show the competitors swimming, digging in the dirt, and shaking in the snow. The terrain and weather alone make this two-day finale look extremely brutal. “The weather has gotten so bad, though — we have plans to summit on a mountain peak and the weather is changing, and it’s getting freezing, and they can’t climb on ice. We’re going to see if we can pull it off,” showrunner Justin Booth told Entertainment Weekly.

‘The Challenge: USA final spoilers: These 2 competitors are eliminated on day 1

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS! ? Who are you rooting for to win @TheChallenge?



Don't miss the two-hour season finale of #TheChallengeUSA TOMORROW at 9/8c on CBS! pic.twitter.com/rcAABsRkDu — CBS (@CBS) September 13, 2022

Given The Challenge: USA finale preview, it’s clear not every competitor makes it beyond the first day. There’s an elimination on the first day, and one male and one female competitor head home.

So, who goes home on the first day of the finale? According to The Challenge: USA spoilers posted by PinkRose, Desi Williams and Enzo Palumbo either get eliminated or quit on the first day. The first day of the final is run in pairs, and the competitors run the second day as individuals. Desi and Enzo were likely paired and eliminated together.

They aren’t the only competitors to potentially quit, either. Additional spoilers note Angela also gets eliminated during her overnight segment. She allegedly doesn’t complete the overnight portion of the challenge, thus she heads home.

Desi, Enzo, and Angela were all tough competitors during the season, and fans will likely be surprised to hear about any quitters. With that said, additional spoilers note the weather majorly factored into the difficulty of the final.

Who wins the competition?

‘The Challenge: USA’ | Jonne Roriz/Paramount

So, who wins The Challenge: USA? According to The Challenge: USA spoilers, Sarah Lacina and Danny McCray take home the win. Both competitors originated from Survivor.

Additional spoilers note Sarah and Danny don’t split the $500,000 evenly. It’s unclear how the money’s split between the two winners, but it’s possible the winnings are based on a point system. Competitors could earn points during their two days of competing in the final, but we’ll have to wait and see how it shakes out.

The Challenge: USA finale airs Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Genevieve Parisi Allegedly Hooked Up With ‘The Challenge’ Star Johnny ‘Bananas’